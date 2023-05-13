English
    Man watches IPL match on his phone while seated inside stadium. Watch

    The video generated numerous responses, with several users sharing laughing emojis.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 13, 2023 / 03:11 PM IST
    Fan

    The fan was seated inside the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow (Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by twitter.com/@bijjuu11).

    Getting a ticket for any Indian Premier League across the country can be the hardest task for any fan. Amidst this, a video was shared on Twitter where a man can be seen watching a game on his phone while resting on a few seats inside the venue.


    While it isn't clear which game was on at the venue, the stadium in the video was the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow where this incident occurred.


    Saturday will feature two matches as the Sunrisers Hyderabad face the Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad in the afternoon game while the Delhi Capitals face the Punjab Kings in the second match of the day.

    As things stand, reigning champions Gujarat Titans, four-time winners Chennai Super Kings, five-time winners Mumbai Indians and inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals occupy the top four spots in the points table.

