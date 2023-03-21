'Your career is over': Virender Sehwag reveals hilarious incident involving Sachin Tendulkar and Shoaib Akhtar

Virender Sehwag said that Shoaib Akhtar was left embarrassed by the incident and followed Sachin Tendulkar everywhere and even fell on his feet.

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag has revealed an incident involving his former opening partner Sachin Tendulkar and former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar.

Speaking at News 18 Chaupal, the 44-year-old revealed that at a party held in Lucknow, Akhtar tried to lift Tendulkar up but failed in his attempt and both players fell on the floor. Sehwag added that Akhtar was left embarrassed by the incident and followed Tendulkar everywhere and even fell on his feet.

“In a party that was held for Indian and Pakistani cricketers in Lucknow, Akhtar had one too many drinks and he tried to lift Tendulkar. However, Tendulkar was quite heavy for him, and both of them ended up falling on the ground. I could not stop laughing at the incident,” Sehwag said at News 18 Chaupal.

“I used to tease him a lot. You are out, your career is over. You have dropped our top player. And he was scared, he kept following Sachin everywhere saying sorry and even fell down at his feet. Still, me and Sachin, whenever we sit together, we go back to the incident and laugh about it," the former India opener added.

Sehwag also revealed that the rivalry between Indian and Pakistani players was restricted only to the cricket field, but away from the pitch, the relations have been warm. India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series against each other in 2012, which happened in India.

