Holi 2023: Watch how Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and the Men in Blue celebrated festival of colours

The Indian men's cricket team, who are currently playing a four-match Test series against Australia, took some time out to celebrate Holi.
On Wednesday, the BCCI handle shared a video of the players celebrating the festival of colours. In the video, captain Rohit Sharma is seen applying colour on all the players while batter Surya Kumar Yadav is seen singing and dancing to the tune of 'Rang Barse..'
Colours, smiles & more!
