Holi 2023: Watch how Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and the Men in Blue celebrated festival of colours

Indian cricket team players celebrated Holi (Photo credit: @BCCI/Twitter)

The Indian men's cricket team, who are currently playing a four-match Test series against Australia, took some time out to celebrate Holi.

On Wednesday, the BCCI handle shared a video of the players celebrating the festival of colours. In the video, captain Rohit Sharma is seen applying colour on all the players while batter Surya Kumar Yadav is seen singing and dancing to the tune of 'Rang Barse..'



Colours, smiles & more! Do not miss #TeamIndia’s Holi celebration in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/jOAKsxayBA

On Tuesday, the BCCI handle on Tuesday shared photos on their Twitter handle of players celebrating Holi.Former captain and batting mainstay Virat Kohli shared a photo on Twitter with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, captioned "Happy Holi to all".The Men in Blue take on Australia in the fourth and final Test match of the ongoing series in Ahmedabad on Thursday. They currently lead the series 2-1 and need to win the Test match at Ahmedabad to qualify for the World Test Championship final. Australia booked their place in the final after winning the third Test match at Indore.