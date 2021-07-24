MARKET NEWS

July 24, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST

Tokyo Olympics Live | July 24 | China sets Olympics record in shooting; Batra-Achanta pair fall in Table Tennis

India have advanced in men's hockey and archery while the rowing team finished fifth in heats in the men's lightweight double scull event

India's athletes are taking part across ten events at the Tokyo Olympics on July 24. India advanced int he Mixed ARchery event and Hockey. The Mixed Doubles pair of Batra and Achanta bowed out in Table Tennis after losing to Chinese Taipei.

  • July 24, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live | July 24: India's Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring against New Zealand. India beat New Zealand 3-2 in their Pool A match. They will next face Australia tomorrow. 

     
  • July 24, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST

  • July 24, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live | July 24: India's Mixed Doubles pair of Manika Batra and Achanta bowed out in the Round of 16 against the third seeded Chinese Taipei pair of YJ Lin and IC Cheng. The Taipei pair were very comprehensive and were far suprior to the Indians as they won the match 11-8, 11-6, 11-5, 11-4 in four straight sets. 

  • July 24, 2021 / 09:09 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live | July 24India's mixed team pair of Batra and Achanta are trailing 0-3 to Chinese Taipei in the Table Tennis mixed doubles category. 

  • July 24, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live | July 24: China's Yang won gold in the Women's 1om air rifle event, setting an Olympic record in the process. She posted a record score of 251.8 to win gold. Russia's Anastasiia Galashina finished second with a score of 251.1 and Switzerland's Nina Christen finished third with 230.6. India's E Valarivan failed to make it past the qualification round. Read the full report here

  • July 24, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live | July 24India beat New Zealand

    Indian men's hockey team beat New Zealand 3-2 in their Pool A match. Harmanpreet Singh scored two goals while Rupinder Singh scored the other. India will face Australia in their second pool game tomorrow. 

  • July 24, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live | July 24: Indian archery pair of Pravin Jadhav and Deepika Kumari advanced inthe 1/8 elimination round. They beat the Chinese Taipei pair of Tang Chih-chun and Lin Chia-en 35-36, 38-38, 40-35, 37-36, 5-3 to advance to the quarterfinals. They will face South Korea in the quarters a little past 11 am. 

  • July 24, 2021 / 08:44 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live | July 24: Indian rowing team finished 5th in the men's lightweigh double scull event. In heats 2, the team finished fifth behind Ireland, Czech republic, Poland and Ukraine. 

  • July 24, 2021 / 08:36 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live | July 24: Hello & Welcome to this live coverage of the Olympics on July 24. India have a busy day in Tokyo with athletes taking part across ten events. Stay tuned to this space as we bring you all the updates. You can catch all the latest news here as well.

