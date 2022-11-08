English
    T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 bowling stats: Quicks shine in pace paradise

    T20 World Cup 2022: Fast bowlers lead the bowling charts in the Super 12 stage of this year's T20 World Cup, making full use of the bouncy Australian wickets and rainy conditions.

    Amrit Ramakrishnan
    November 08, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST
    T20 World Cup: Except for South Africa's Anrich Nortje, the rest of the bowlers in this list are still in the tournament.

    Australia is historically known for having some of the quickest wickets in world cricket that fast bowlers with good pace and bounce.

    So, it comes as no surprise to see the fast bowlers topping the bowling charts at the ongoing T20 World Cup. In addition to the pitches being a fast bowler's paradise, the weather conditions have also helped the pacers get success against the batsmen.

    We take a look at the bowlers who have set the Super 12 stage on fire.

    Except for South Africa's Anrich Nortje, the rest of the bowlers in this list are still in the tournament as their teams have taken their places in the semifinal lineup.

    New Zealand takes on Pakistan in the first semi-final at the SCG, on Wednesday, while India takes on England on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval.

    Both semifinals will be played at 1:30 PM IST.
    Amrit Ramakrishnan
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 02:54 pm