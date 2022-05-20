English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Satya Nadella, Shantanu Narayen among prominent investors in US' first T20 league

    Major League Cricket (MLC), the first professional Twenty20 Cricket League in the US, announced Thursday that it has completed an initial close of a $44 million Series A and A1 Fundraising Round led by a group of America’s leading business leaders.

    PTI
    May 20, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST
    Satya Nadella (Image: Reuters)

    Satya Nadella (Image: Reuters)

    In a significant push to popularise cricket in the US, a $120 million funding has been secured from prominent Indian-American business leaders, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, to launch the first professional T20 league in the US.

    Major League Cricket (MLC), the first professional Twenty20 Cricket League in the US, announced Thursday that it has completed an initial close of a $44 million Series A and A1 Fundraising Round led by a group of America’s leading business leaders.

    It said that with an additional commitment of $76 million in further fundraising over the next 12 months in place, MLC plans to deploy more than $120 million to launch the country’s first-ever professional T20 league.

    The investor groups for the Series A and A1 Fundraising Round, which includes MLC’s seed funding round, were led by Nadella among others.

    "The significant funding committed by an outstanding group of investors will allow Major League Cricket to build first-class facilities and accelerate the sport’s development across the country, bringing world-class professional cricket to the world’s largest sports market, Major League Cricket co-founders Sameer Mehta and Vijay Srinivasan said.

    Close

    Related stories

    This investor group comprises leading business executives and successful tech entrepreneurs who have led some of the world’s most prominent companies.

    "They bring tremendous experience and expertise in support of MLC’s plans to launch a transformative Twenty20 league and establish America as one of the world’s leading homes for international cricket events, they said.

    Nadella has said that growing up in India, cricket was one of his "passions" and "playing cricket taught me more about working in teams and leadership that has stayed with me throughout my career”.

    He played cricket competitively as a member of his school’s team and has said that he enjoys watching Test cricket, which is the longest form of any sport in the world”.

    MLC said that the $120 million investment will primarily be dedicated to building premier cricket-specific stadia and training centers to develop a new generation of American star cricketers.

    The other investors include Madrona Venture Group MD Soma Somasegar, Founding Partners at Milliways Ventures and Rocketship VC Anand Rajaraman and Venky Harinarayan, Chairman of Infinite Computer Solutions Zyter Sanjay Govil, Managing Partner of Perot Jain, among others.

    Additional Series A round investors include Akamai co-founder Preetish Nijhawan, Accenture MD Sankar Kaliaperumal and Director at Meta and former Microsoft Executive Dhigha Sekaran.

    MLC, which is exclusively sanctioned by USA Cricket, represents the most ambitious and transformational venture ever undertaken in the American cricket landscape.

    Focused on staging world class Twenty20 cricket for American cricket fans, MLC will feature top players from around the globe and provide a stage for domestic cricketers to showcase their talents to a global audience.

    As the ICC’s member body for the United States, USA Cricket has selected MLC as its exclusive partner for the development of the planned T20 league.

    MLC will also provide support for both the USA’s Men’s and Women’s teams, with the goal of elevating them to the highest level of international competition.

     



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Satya Nadella #Shantanu Narayen #Sports #T20 League #United States
    first published: May 20, 2022 02:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.