Roger Federer announces retirement; tributes pour in for the tennis great

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer (Image: Reuters)

One of tennis' all-time great Roger Federer on September 15 announced his retirement, stating that the Laver Cup to be played in London next week will be his last. After the 41-year-old disclosed his decision on social media, tributes poured in from all around for the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

"Roger, where do we begin? It's been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word," the official social media handle of Wimbledon tweeted.

"We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many," it added.

Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli, while reacting to the news of Federer's retirement on Instagram, commented: "time. King Roger (sic)".

British media commentator Piers Morgan said Federer, for him, is "the greatest, and classiest, to ever play the game". "A genius. Thanks for all the entertainment (sic)," he tweeted.

Lawn Tennis Association chief executive Scott Lloyd said Federer will retire as "one of the legends of the game", who brought "joy to anyone who watches tennis".

"Nobody who saw him play will forget his grace, elegance and poise on court. We were lucky that many of his greatest performances took place at Wimbledon, and he will always remain a favourite of the British crowds. He’ll be much missed and we wish him well in the future," Lloyd added.

Federer, who has been suffering from injuries and has undergone surgeries over the past three years, suggested that his body may not be able to bear the brunt if he continues to remain a full-time tennis player.

"I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career," the statement shared by him noted.