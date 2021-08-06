MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was getting requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand.

Moneycontrol News
August 06, 2021 / 01:18 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 6 announced that India's top sports award Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

Modi in a tweet said "I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views. Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award!".

PM further said, "Major Dhyan Chand was among India’s foremost sportspersons who brought honour and pride for India. It is fitting that our nation’s highest sporting honour will be named after him".

Close

Related stories

On August 5, the Indian men's hockey team bagged the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after defeating Germany in the third-place match.

India defeated Germany 5-4 to clinch the Olympic medal. This was India's first hockey medal in 41 years.

India is the most successful team in the men's field hockey competition at the Summer Olympic Games with a record eight gold medals (1928, 1932, 1936, 1948, 1952, 1956, 1964 and 1980), one silver medal (1960) and now three bronze medals (1968, 1972 and 2021).

India once dominated men's field hockey, winning eight Olympic golds between 1928 and 1980.

India is still Asia's top team but is now ranked fourth in the world behind Australia, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Hockey greats Dhyan Chand and KD Singh Babu were the stars as India won six straight Olympic tournaments between 1928 and 1956. Five of their eight triumphs came after India's independence from British rule in 1947.

Hockey remains India's national game but has slipped in the popularity stakes behind cricket, which can boast glamour and riches.

The Indian team had crashed out in the quarter-finals at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Great Britain’s women’s field hockey team defeated India 4-3 in the third-place match to bag the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on August 6, 2021.

Sarah Robertson, Elena Sian Rayer, Hollie Pearne-Webb and Grace Balsdon scored for Britain. Vandana Katariya and Gurjit Kaur scored for India.

The difference between the two teams was that India had the better share of chances but Great Britain utilised more opportunities that came their way.

While the Indian side has bagged gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, an Olympic medal has remained elusive.

The Indian women’s hockey team has never won a medal at the Summer Olympics but had finished fourth at the 1980 event. On the other hand, Great Britain were the defending champions having won the gold medal in 2016.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Khel Ratna #Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award
first published: Aug 6, 2021 12:58 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.