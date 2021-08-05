MARKET NEWS

India wins first medal in 41 years in men's hockey; take a look at team's history at Olympics

India's last of the eight Olympic golds came way back in the 1980 Moscow Games.

Moneycontrol News
August 05, 2021 / 11:23 AM IST

India mean's hockey team scripted history on August 5 by winning a bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Indian men's hockey team beat Germany 5-4 to claim a medal after 41 years in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match.

Simranjeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, and Rupinder Pal Singh were the other goal-getters for India.

Here are some interesting facts about India men's hockey team at the Olympic Games over the years:

- India once dominated men's field hockey, winning eight Olympic golds between 1928 and 1980, but since failed to win a single medal of any colour until Tokyo Games. India's last of the eight Olympic golds came way back in the 1980 Moscow Games.

- India emerged as champions at the games in 1928, 1932, 1936, 1948, 1952, 1956, 1964, 1980.

- This is India's third hockey bronze medal in the history of the Olympics. The other two came in 1968 Mexico City and the 1972 Munich Games.

- India remains Asia's top team and is now ranked third in the world behind Australia and Belgium.

- Hockey greats Dhyan Chand and KD Singh Babu were the stars as India won six straight Olympic tournaments between 1928 and 1956.

- The Indian hockey team scored 29 goals without reply in five matches to win its first Olympic gold medal. Dhyan Chand scored 14 goals, including a hat-trick in the final against the Netherlands in the final. This was Indian hockey’s first medal at the Olympics.

- Five of their eight triumphs came after India's independence from British rule in 1947.

- This was the third Olympics appearance for Indian captain and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh.

- Germany is the most successful hockey nation in the Olympics after India with four gold medals.

- Since 1980, India has finished at 6th-18th at the Olympic games except 2008 when the team did not qualify.

- Hockey remains India's national game but has slipped in the popularity stakes behind cricket, which can boast glamour and riches.
Tags: #2020 Tokyo Olympics #hockey #India #Sports #Tokyo Olympics #video #world
first published: Aug 5, 2021 10:41 am

