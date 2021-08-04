Olympics 2021 Medal Tally Latest: China leads the pack with 32 golds, India trail in 65th position

As we head into Day 13 at the Tokyo Olympics 2021, it is China that still leads the medal tally with 32 golds. The Chinese have won 32 golds, 22 silver and 16 bronze, with a total of 70 medals. Seven of their golds have come from weightlifting, in which four were won in the men’s category and three in the women’s category. China have also won five golds in diving, four in shooting events and three golds in swimming.

The USA are trailing in second position with 25 golds. They have won a total of 79 medals (25 gold, 31 silvers, 23 bronze), and have the most number of medals so far. Eleven of their twenty-five golds have come in swimming and five have come in shooting where they have had an excellent outing. They also have three golds in athletics which, by their standards, is a poor show. It is usually once the athletics is underway that USA take the lead in the medals table.

Japan have been very impressive. The hosts have done their country proud, bagging 21 golds, their highest ever at the Olympics so far. They are in third position with 21 golds, 7 silver and 12 bronze. Judo has been their crown jewel where they won an impressive nine golds. Skateboarding, swimming, table tennis and artistic gymnastics are the other areas where the Japanese have shined.