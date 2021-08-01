MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Tokyo Olympics 2020 | PV Sindhu makes history with bronze win, joins a two member club of Indian athletes with two Olympic medals

PV Sindhu previously registered her first medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Moneycontrol News
August 01, 2021 / 08:30 PM IST
India's Pusarla V. Sindhu celebrates after winning against He Bing Jiao of China during their women's singles badminton bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

India's Pusarla V. Sindhu celebrates after winning against He Bing Jiao of China during their women's singles badminton bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

India shuttler PV Sindhu created history as the first woman and second athlete representing India to win two consecutive medals, following her win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

As per the Badminton Association of India, she is the only other athlete to win two medals back-to-back. The first being Wrestler Sushil Kumar who clinched his medals in two consecutive editions – 2008 Beijing and 2012 London.

PV Sindhu previously registered her first medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Also Watch: PV Sindhu on her Olympics preparations and dealing with pressure

India's PV Sindhu registered a win against China's He Bingjiao bagging her a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on August 1. She defeated Bingjao 21- 13, 21-15 in the Badminton women's singles match.

Close

Following her win, India now has two medals (1 silver & 1 bronze) in the ongoing Olympics.

Follow Moneycontrol's full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics here
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #2020 Tokyo Games #PV Sindhu
first published: Aug 1, 2021 06:59 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.