Tokyo Olympics 2020 | PV Sindhu makes history with bronze win, joins a two member club of Indian athletes with two Olympic medals

India's Pusarla V. Sindhu celebrates after winning against He Bing Jiao of China during their women's singles badminton bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

India shuttler PV Sindhu created history as the first woman and second athlete representing India to win two consecutive medals, following her win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

As per the Badminton Association of India, she is the only other athlete to win two medals back-to-back. The first being Wrestler Sushil Kumar who clinched his medals in two consecutive editions – 2008 Beijing and 2012 London.

PV Sindhu previously registered her first medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

India's PV Sindhu registered a win against China's He Bingjiao bagging her a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on August 1. She defeated Bingjao 21- 13, 21-15 in the Badminton women's singles match.

Following her win, India now has two medals (1 silver & 1 bronze) in the ongoing Olympics.