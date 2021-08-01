Tokyo Olympics 2020 | PV Sindhu wins bronze medal logging second medal for India

India's PV Sindhu registered a win against China's He Bingjiao bagging her a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on August 1.

Sindhu defeated Bingjao 21- 13, 21-15 in the Badminton women's singles match.

Following this win, India now has two medals (1 silver & 1 bronze) in the ongoing Olympics. This win also marks Sindhu as the fourth female player to win a medal at consecutive Olympic games.

PV Sindhu had earlier lost to Taiwan's Tai Tzu-Ying in the Badminton Women’s Singles Semifinal of Tokyo Olympics on July 31.

Sindhu had defeated Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals by 21-13, 22-20.