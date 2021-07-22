MARKET NEWS

After silver, eyes on the gold: PV Sindhu readies for the big win at Olympics

Ace India shuttler PV Sindhu is the first Indian badminton player to win a silver medal at the Olympics. CNN News18’s Shivani Gupta catches up with the Olympic medalist to take stock of her preparation for the Tokyo Olympics and how she plans to bag the gold this time around

