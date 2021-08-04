MARKET NEWS

Tokyo Olympics Bronze winner Lovlina Borgohain’s district gets new road

Lovlina Borgohain comes home a history-maker, becoming only the third Indian boxer to ensure a podium finish at the Olympic Games and also bringing India's first Olympic medal in Indian boxing in nine years.

Moneycontrol News
August 04, 2021 / 01:40 PM IST
Early on August 4 construction work was underway on the road to the Olympic bronze medallist’s residence in Golaghat district ahead of her semi-final bout at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Image Source: ANI)

Early on August 4 construction work was underway on the road to the Olympic bronze medallist's residence in Golaghat district ahead of her semi-final bout at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Image Source: ANI)


Authorities in Assam have begun construction of a proper road to boxing champion Lovlina Borgohain’s home in the state.

Early on August 4, the construction work was underway on the road to the Olympic bronze medallist’s residence in Golaghat district ahead of her semi-final bout at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, ANI reported.

Speaking to the publisher, a local wished for Borgohain’s victory. “This road is built after many years. I pray for her victory. People are hoping for her win," she said.

Borgohain (69 kg) signed off with a bronze medal in the Olympic Games after a comprehensive 0-5 loss to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli (Turkey) today, bringing an end to India's campaign in the sport at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Up against quite literally a bully in the ring, Borgohain was completely out-punched by the gold medal favourite, who produced a thoroughly dominating performance. The Assam boxer also coped a one point deduction in the second round for not paying attention to the referee's instructions despite a couple of cautions.

Nonetheless, the 23-year-old Borgohain comes home a history-maker. She started her career as a Muay Thai practitioner and is now only the third Indian boxer to ensure a podium finish at the showpiece after Vijender Singh (2008) and MC Mary Kom (2012). Hers is also the first Olympic medal in Indian boxing in nine years.
Tags: #2020 Tokyo Olympics #boxing #India #Lovlina Borgohain #Tokyo Olympics 2020
first published: Aug 4, 2021 01:40 pm

