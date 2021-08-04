Tokyo Olympics Bronze winner Lovlina Borgohain’s district gets new road

Early on August 4 construction work was underway on the road to the Olympic bronze medallist’s residence in Golaghat district ahead of her semi-final bout at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Image Source: ANI)

Early on August 4, the construction work was underway on the road to the Olympic bronze medallist’s residence in Golaghat district ahead of her semi-final bout at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, ANI reported.



Speaking to the publisher, a local wished for Borgohain’s victory. “This road is built after many years. I pray for her victory. People are hoping for her win," she said.

Borgohain (69 kg) signed off with a bronze medal in the Olympic Games after a comprehensive 0-5 loss to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli (Turkey) today, bringing an end to India's campaign in the sport at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Up against quite literally a bully in the ring, Borgohain was completely out-punched by the gold medal favourite, who produced a thoroughly dominating performance. The Assam boxer also coped a one point deduction in the second round for not paying attention to the referee's instructions despite a couple of cautions.

Nonetheless, the 23-year-old Borgohain comes home a history-maker. She started her career as a Muay Thai practitioner and is now only the third Indian boxer to ensure a podium finish at the showpiece after Vijender Singh (2008) and MC Mary Kom (2012). Hers is also the first Olympic medal in Indian boxing in nine years.