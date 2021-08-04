MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Intel - Jio
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Sanjeevani
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Live now
auto refresh
August 04, 2021 / 03:55 PM IST

Tokyo Olympics 2021 | Women's Hockey Semi-final | India vs Argentina Live: Argentina score to level the score 1-1

Punia will now have to fight in the bronze medal match

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live | Day 12| August 04: India have a busy day in Tokyo. After Mirabai Chanu’s silver, rel=nofollow>PV Sindhu’s bronze, Lovlina Borgohain lost in her semi-final match to settle for bronze. Ravi Kumar Dahiya beat Sanayev of Kazakhstan to reach the final of the Men's Freestyle 57Kg. Ravi Kumar came from 1-9 down to win by fall in one of the greatest comebacks. Deepak Punia lost 0-10 to David Taylor in his semi-final match.

Full Coverage | Photos | Videos | Specials
  • August 04, 2021 / 04:06 PM IST

    India vs Argentina Women's Hockey Semi-Final Live: Navneet Kaur fumbles the penalty corner and is swarmed by a sea of Argentina players. India are awarded another penalty because two Argentine players defended with their face masks on. 

  • August 04, 2021 / 04:05 PM IST

    India vs Argentina Women's Hockey Semi-Final Live: India's first penalty corner is saved by Argentine goal keeper maria Belen Succi. But India win another penalty corner. 

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 04, 2021 / 04:03 PM IST

    India vs Argentina Women's Hockey Semi-Final Live: Vandana Kataria makes a threatening running down the right, but is tackled by Argentina. Rani Rampal soon wins a penalty corner for India. 

  • August 04, 2021 / 04:00 PM IST

    India vs Argentina Women's Hockey Semi-Final LiveIndia losing possession of the ball easily now. Argentina have changed gears and are causing problems for the Indian defenders. 

    India vs Argentina Women's Hockey Semi-Final Live :  India losing possession of the ball easily now. Argentina have changed gears and are causing problems for the Indian defenders. 
  • August 04, 2021 / 03:59 PM IST

    India vs Argentina Women's Hockey Semi-Final LiveIndia are being outplayed in the midfield. That is what is hurting them the most. It is allowing Argentina to dictate terms. They are looking more composed when attacking now. 

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 04, 2021 / 03:56 PM IST

    India vs Argentina Women's Hockey Semi-Final Live: Argentina score! The scores are level 1-1. Maria Noel Barrionuevo drills a shot past the goal-keeper following a penalty corner. It was the third penalty corner India had conceded. 

  • August 04, 2021 / 03:52 PM IST

    India vs Argentina Women's Hockey Semi-Final LiveIndia have conceded a penalty corner. Chance for Argentina to pull things level. 

  • August 04, 2021 / 03:50 PM IST

    India vs Argentina Women's Hockey Semi-Final Live: That is the end of the first quarater. India could not have asked for a better start. They have been brilliant in attack and have kept Argentina at bay so far. Second quarter coming soon. 

  • August 04, 2021 / 03:48 PM IST

    India vs Argentina Women's Hockey Semi-Final Live: Navneet Kaur has a head-on clash with an Argentine player. Both have their winds knocked out. There is a time-out as both suffer some bleeding. 

  • August 04, 2021 / 03:45 PM IST

    India vs Argentina Women's Hockey Semi-Final Live: Rani Rampal does well to draw the defenders to her before slipping hte ball through them She is fouled and India win a free-hit. 

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 04, 2021 / 03:40 PM IST

    India vs Argentina Women's Hockey Semi-Final Live: Argentina are stepping up the attack. Indian defenders are being tested. So far they have managed to deny the Argentines any breakthroughs. 

  • August 04, 2021 / 03:33 PM IST

    India vs Argentina Women's Hockey Semi-Final Live: Dream start for India. Gurjit Kaur scores!

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.