Tokyo Olympics 2021 | Women's Hockey Semi-final | India vs Argentina Live: Argentina score to level the score 1-1

August 04, 2021 / 03:55 PM IST

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live | Day 12| August 04: India have a busy day in Tokyo. After Mirabai Chanu’s silver, rel=nofollow>PV Sindhu’s bronze, Lovlina Borgohain lost in her semi-final match to settle for bronze. Ravi Kumar Dahiya beat Sanayev of Kazakhstan to reach the final of the Men's Freestyle 57Kg. Ravi Kumar came from 1-9 down to win by fall in one of the greatest comebacks. Deepak Punia lost 0-10 to David Taylor in his semi-final match.