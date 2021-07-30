Tokyo Olympics: All you need to know about Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain

Debutant Lovlina Borgohain has assured India of their first boxing medal at the ongoing Olympic Games when she upstaged former world champion Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei to enter the semifinals on July 30.

The 23-year-old Assam boxer prevailed 4-1 to make the last-four where she will square off against reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey, who hammered Ukraine's Anna Lysenko in her quarterfinal bout. Borgohain fights in the 69KG welterweight category.

Borgohain, a two-time world championship bronze-medallist, displayed tremendous calm in the face of a plucky opponent, who had beaten her in the past.



That feeling when you assure your country of an Olympic medal in your debut appearance!

That feeling when you assure your country of an Olympic medal in your debut appearance!

4th August, 2021 - Mark @LovlinaBorgohai's semi-final date on your calendars, it's 'bout to get more exciting!

The country have been waiting on a second medal after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu opened the account on July 24.

She is the first woman from Assam to qualify for the Olympics. She is also the second boxer from the state to represent the country after Shiva Thapa. Speaking about achievements, she had won a Bronze medal at the 2018 and 2019 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships where represented India for the first time. In 2018, she won a gold medal at 1st India Open International Boxing Tournament held in New Delhi. She has also won Silver medal at 2nd India Open International Boxing Tournament held in Guwahati. In 2020, she was awarded the Arjuna Award by President Ram Nath Kovind virtually for her outstanding performance in boxing. In 2020, Lovlina made her place in the Tokyo Olympics after winning a bronze medal in the Asia and Oceania Boxing Olympic qualifiers.



After losing at CWG 2018, Borgohain decided to focus on mental toughness. In a chat with the Olympic Channel, she revealed why she started meditation. "It wasn't until then (the loss of the CWG) that I realized that physical fitness wasn't that important. Playing big tournaments put a lot of stress on it, and I realized the psychological side of the sport. I meditated to improve my psyche, which also helped me develop strategies between matches, after which performance began to improve."





Lovlina jumped onto the opportunity herself when the Sports Authority of India held trials at her school Barpathar Girls High School. She was spotted by renowned Indian boxing coach Padum Boro, who started coaching her in 2012. She was later coached by India’s chief women’s boxing coach Shiv Singh.



Lovlina Borgohain was born in the Golaghat district of Assam on 2nd October 1997. She initially started with Muay Thai, a form of kickboxing at the age of 13. She later shifted to boxing. Her father is an owner of a small local business while her mother is a house maker. She was inspired by her two elder twin sisters Richa and Lima, who pursued kickboxing at the national level.