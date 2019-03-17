Mukesh Ambani tops list of world's richest sports team owners

1. Mukesh Ambani (Net worth: $50 billion) | Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani leads Forbes' list of richest sports team owners with a net worth of around $50 billion. Ambani purchased the IPL team Mumbai Indians through an RIL subsidiary in 2008 for just over $100 million. The team have gone on to lift the IPL crown on three occasions in 2013, 2015 and 2017. (Image: Reuters). Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.