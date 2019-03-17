Mukesh Ambani tops list of world's richest sports team owners

Mumbai Indians have won the IPL on three occasions -- 2013, 2015 and 2017. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 10. Stanley Kroenke (Net worth: $8.7 billion) | The American businessman and entrepreneur is a real estate and sports mogul who is married to Walmart heiress Ann Walton-Kroenke. Kroenke’s sports empire consists of the Los Angeles Rams (NFL), Colorado Rapids (MLS), Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL) and Arsenal (EPL). In 2018, he became the sole owner of Arsenal after buying out minority owner Alisher Usmanov’s stake in a deal valued at $2.3 billion. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 9. Micky Arison (Net worth: $8.9 billion) | The Israeli-American businessman is the chairman of Carnival Corporation which is the world’s largest cruise operator. He spent 34 years as CEO of Carnival helping grow the fleet from 2 ships to more than 100 before stepping down in 2013. In 1995 he became the majority owner of the NBA franchise Miami Heat who have since won 3 NBA championships. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 8. Mikhail Prokhorov (Net worth: $9.8 billion) | Prokhorov is a Russian self-made billionaire with stakes in Russian power, insurance and banking sectors. He is also the majority owner of NBA team Brooklyn Heights. In 2018, Prokhorov sold 49 percent stake in the Brooklyn Nets to Alibaba executive Joseph Tsai in a $2.3 billion deal. However, he still remains the controlling owner with 51 percent stake. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 7. Philip Anschutz (Net worth: $10.9 billion) | Anschutz is an American businessman who has built his fortune in oil, railroads, real estate and entertainment. He owns the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings and the MLS’s LA Galaxy. LA Galaxy have attracted star football players such as David Beckham, Ashley Cole, Steven Gerrard and more recently Zlatan Ibrahimovic to ply their trade in the MLS. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 6. David Tepper (Net worth: $11.6 billion) | Tepper who is arguably the greatest hedge fund manager of his generation bought the American football team Carolina Panthers in 2018. The Panthers who compete in the NFL cost Tepper $2.3 billion when he bought it from the original owner and founder Jerry Richardson. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 5. Roman Abramovich (Net worth: $12.4 billion) | The Russian-Israeli billionaire owns stakes in steel giant Evraz and Norilsk Nickel. He is also the majority owner of Chelsea football club who compete in the EPL. Abramovic brought Chelsea out of near-bankruptcy in 2003 and since then the club has gone on to win 5 Premier League titles, 5 FA Cups, 3 League Cups and 2 European trophies, including the Champions League. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 4. Hasso Plattner & family (Net worth: $13.5 billion) | The German Businessman earned his wealth through software company SAP which he launched along with four colleagues after leaving IBM in 1972. He became the majority owner of San Jose Sharks an American ice hockey team in 2010. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 3. Dietrich Mateschitz (Net worth: $18.9 billion) | Mateschitz is an Austrian billionaire businessman who co-founded the Red Bull energy drink company, and holds 49 percent of the company's shares. He is the majority owner of Auto racing team Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda, Formula One team Red Bull Racing and MLS club New York Red Bulls. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 2. Steve Ballmer (Net worth: $41.2 billion) | The American Businessman and investor was CEO of Microsoft from 2000 to 2014. Ballmer joined Microsoft as employee no. 30 after dropping out of Stanford's MBA program. He bought NBA team Los Angeles Clippers for $2 billion in the same year that he retired from Microsoft. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 1. Mukesh Ambani (Net worth: $50 billion) | Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani leads Forbes' list of richest sports team owners with a net worth of around $50 billion. Ambani purchased the IPL team Mumbai Indians through an RIL subsidiary in 2008 for just over $100 million. The team have gone on to lift the IPL crown on three occasions in 2013, 2015 and 2017. (Image: Reuters). Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. First Published on Mar 17, 2019 10:23 am