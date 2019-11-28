App
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2019 01:29 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Manchester City owners to acquire Mumbai ISL team - source

CFG, which will outline the details of the deal at a news event in the Indian financial hub of Mumbai on November 28 , already owns majority stakes in seven soccer teams in countries ranging from the United States to China.

The owners of Premier League champions Manchester City are set to acquire a majority stake in Indian Super League (ISL) football team Mumbai City FC, a source with direct knowledge of the development told Reuters on November 28.

Manchester City is the crown jewel of the City Football Group (CFG), which is majority owned by Abu Dhabi-based Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"The investment will showcase the interest of the world in Indian football," said the source, who asked not to be named as the talks were private.

CFG did not respond to a request for comment and Mumbai City FC declined to comment on the matter.

Mumbai City, which is co-owned by Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, has had the likes of Freddie Ljungberg, Nicolas Anelka and Diego Forlan as their marquee players in the past, and they are currently placed seventh in the 10-team ISL.

The deal is set to be announced just a day after CFG agreed to sell a $500 million stake to U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake, making it the world's most valuable soccer group with a $4.8 billion price tag.

First Published on Nov 28, 2019 01:15 pm

tags #EPL #Football #Premier League #Sports

