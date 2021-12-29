Irfan Pathan, wife Safa welcome their second son, share photo

Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig had their first son in December 2016. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by irfanpathan_official)

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan and wife Safa Baig recently welcomed their second child, a boy, with the Pathan making the announcement on Tuesday. “Safa and I welcome our baby boy Suleiman Khan. Both baby and mother are fine and healthy,” he wrote on Instagram. The post has a photo of the beaming new father holding his newborn.

The couple had their first son, Imran Khan Pathan, in December 2016.

The all-rounder announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in January 2020, ending an injury-ridden career that prevented him from realising his true potential.

Pathan, who last played for India in October 2012, featured in 29 Tests (1105 runs and 100 wickets), 120 ODIs (1544 runs and 173 wickets) and 24 T20 Internationals (172 runs and 28 wickets).

In the 2003-04 Test series in Australia, he bowled a sensational spell of reverse swing in Sydney, getting rid of two key players, Steve Waugh and Adam Gilchrist. The game, however, ended in a draw.

He was also part of the victorious Indian team at the 2007 World Twenty20 and was the man-of-the-match in the final against Pakistan.

One of his best cricket performances came on the tour of Pakistan in 2006 when Pathan became the second Indian after Harbhajan Singh to take a Test hat-trick, removing Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yusuf in the first over of the match held in Karachi.

In 2008, he played a big role in India winning a Test match against Australia on a tough Perth wicket, which offered steep bounce.

Injuries and lack of form troubled him thereafter and his ability to swing the ball deteriorated. His downfall coincided with Greg Chappell's stint as the India head coach.