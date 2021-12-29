MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Irfan Pathan, wife Safa welcome their second son, share photo

Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig got married in Mecca in February 2016.

Moneycontrol News
December 29, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST
Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig had their first son in December 2016. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by irfanpathan_official)

Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig had their first son in December 2016. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by irfanpathan_official)


Former cricketer Irfan Pathan and wife Safa Baig recently welcomed their second child, a boy, with the Pathan making the announcement on Tuesday. “Safa and I welcome our baby boy Suleiman Khan. Both baby and mother are fine and healthy,” he wrote on Instagram. The post has a photo of the beaming new father holding his newborn.

The couple had their first son, Imran Khan Pathan, in December 2016.

Irfan Pathan, 37, married Safa Baig, a model, on February 4 2016, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The all-rounder announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in January 2020, ending an injury-ridden career that prevented him from realising his true potential.

Close

Related stories

Pathan, who last played for India in October 2012, featured in 29 Tests (1105 runs and 100 wickets), 120 ODIs (1544 runs and 173 wickets) and 24 T20 Internationals (172 runs and 28 wickets).

In the 2003-04 Test series in Australia, he bowled a sensational spell of reverse swing in Sydney, getting rid of two key players, Steve Waugh and Adam Gilchrist. The game, however, ended in a draw.

He was also part of the victorious Indian team at the 2007 World Twenty20 and was the man-of-the-match in the final against Pakistan.

One of his best cricket performances came on the tour of Pakistan in 2006 when Pathan became the second Indian after Harbhajan Singh to take a Test hat-trick, removing Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yusuf in the first over of the match held in Karachi.

In 2008, he played a big role in India winning a Test match against Australia on a tough Perth wicket, which offered steep bounce.

Injuries and lack of form troubled him thereafter and his ability to swing the ball deteriorated. His downfall coincided with Greg Chappell's stint as the India head coach.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #cricket #Irfan Pathan #Safa Baig
first published: Dec 29, 2021 10:31 am

Must Listen

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.