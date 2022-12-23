IPL Auction 2023: Full list of the team spend

The 16th edition of the IPL saw 991 players register for the auctions today.

Friday's mini auction saw an outflow of Rs. 152.4 Crore as Sam Curran walked away with the biggest contract in the history of the Indian Premier League. Punjab Kings paid a record Rs. 18.5 Crore for the English all-rounder as records tumbled around him.

Four of the top 5 most expensive purchases in the history of the IPL happened in a matter of 90 minutes as Cameron Green, Ben Stokes, and Nicholas Pooran also secured big contracts apart from Curran. Fellow English cricketer Harry Brook had started things off by attracting a winning bid of Rs. 13.25 crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad, who was the biggest spender in today's auction.

Let us look at each team's spend and who they bought:

Chennai Super Kings - Players Bought: 7; Money Spent: Rs. 18.5 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 1.5 Crore

The four-time IPL champion bought the following players at the auction:

Ajinkya Rahane (India) Batsman Rs. 50 lakh

Ben Stokes (England) All-Rounder Rs. 16.25 crore

Shaik Rasheed (India) Batsman Rs. 20 lakh

Nishant Sindhu (India) All-Rounder Rs. 60 lakh

Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand) Bowler Rs. 1 crore

Ajay Mandal (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh

Bhagath Varma (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Players Bought: 7; Money Spent: Rs. 7 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 1.75 Crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore bought the following players:

Reece Topley (England) Bowler Rs. 1.9 crore

Himanshu Sharma (India) Bowler Rs. 20 lakh

Will Jacks (England) Batsman Rs. 3.2 crore

Manoj Bhandage (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh

Rajan Kumar (India) Bowler Rs.70 lakh

Avinash Singh (India) Bowler Rs. 60 lakh

Sonu Yadav (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh

Delhi Capitals - Players Bought: 5; Money Spent: Rs. 10.4 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 9.05 Crore

Delhi Capitals bought the following players:

Mukesh Kumar (India) Bowler Rs. 5.5 crore

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) Batter Rs. 4.6 crore

Manish Pandey (India) Batter Rs. 2.4 crore

Phil Salt (England) Wicket-Keeper Rs 2 crore

Ishant Sharma (India) Bowler Rs. 50 lakh

Punjab Kings - Players Bought: 6; Money Spent: Rs. 18 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 12.2 Crore

Punjab Kings bought the following players:

Sam Curran (England) All-Rounder Rs. 18. 5 crore

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) All-Rounder Rs. 50 lakh

Harpreet Bhatia (India) Batter Rs. 40 lakh

Shivam Singh (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh

Vidwath Kaverappa (India) Bowler Rs. 20 lakh

Mohit Rathee (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh

Mumbai Indians - Players Bought: 8; Money Spent: Rs. 20.3 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 0.25 Crore

Mumbai Indians bought the following players:

Cameron Green (Australia) All-Rounder Rs. 17.5 crore

Jhye Richardson (Australia) Bowler Rs. 1.5 crore

Piyush Chawla (India) Bowler Rs. 50 lakh

Duan Jansen (South Africa) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh

Nehal Wadhera (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh

Vishnu Vinod (India) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 20 lakh

Raghav Goyal (India) Bowler Rs. 20 lakh

Shams Mulani (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh

Gujarat Titans - Players Bought: 7; Money Spent: Rs. 14.8 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 4.45 Crore

Gujarat Titans bought the following players:

Shivam Mavi (India) Bowler Rs. 6 crore

Joshua Little (Ireland) Bowler Rs. 4.4 crore

Kane Williamson (New Zealand) Batter Rs. 2 crore

K.S. Bharat (India) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 1.2 crore

Mohit Sharma (India) Bowler Rs. 50 lakh

Odean Smith (West Indies) All-Rounder Rs. 50 lakh

Urvil Patel (India) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 20 lakh

Rajasthan Royals - Players Bought: 9; Money Spent: Rs. 6.45 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 6.75 Crore

Rajasthan Royals bought the following players:

Jason Holder (West Indies) All-Rounder Rs. 5.75 crore

Adam Zampa (Australia) Bowler Rs. 1.5 crore

Joe Root (England) Batter Rs. 1 crore

Donovan Ferreira (South Africa) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 50 lakh

K.M. Asif (India) Bowler Rs. 30 lakh

Abdul P A (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh

Akash Vashisht (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh

Kunal Rathore (India) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 20 lakh

Murugan Ashwin (India) Bowler Rs. 20 lakh

Kolkata Knight Riders - Players Bought: 8; Money Spent: Rs. 2.9 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 4.15 Crore

Kolkata Knight Riders bought the following players:

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) All-Rounder Rs. 1.5 crore

David Wiese (Namibia) All-Rounder Rs. 1 crore

N. Jagadeesan (India) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 90 lakh

Vaibhav Arora (India) Bowler Rs. 60 lakh

Mandeep Singh (India) Batter Rs. 50 lakh

Litton Das (Bangladesh) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 50 lakh

Kulwant Khejroliya (India) Bowler Rs. 20 lakh

Suyash Sharma (India) Bowler Rs. 20 lakh

Lucknow Super Giants - Players Bought: 10; Money Spent: Rs. 19.1 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs. 4.25 Crore

Lucknow Super Giants bought the following players:

Nicholas Pooran (West Indies) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 1 crore

Daniel Sams (Australia) All-Rounder Rs. 75 lakh

Amit Mishra (India) Bowler Rs. 50 lakh

Romario Shepherd (West Indies) All-Rounder Rs. 50 lakh

Naveen Ul Haq (Afghanistan) Bowler Rs. 50 lakh

Jaydev Unadkat (India) Bowler Rs. 50 lakh

Yash Thakur (India) Bowler Rs. 45 lakh

Swapnil Singh (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh

Yudhvir Charak (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh

Prerak Mankad (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Players Bought: 13; Money Spent: Rs. 34.5 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 7.75 Crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad bought the following players:

Harry Brook (England) Batter Rs. 13.25 crore

Mayank Agarwal (India) Batter Rs. 8.25 crore

Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 5.25 crore

Vivrant Sharma (India) All-Rounder Rs. 2.6 crore

Adil Rashid (England) Bowler Rs. 2 crore

Mayank Dagar (India) All-Rounder Rs. 1.8 crore

Akeal Hosein (West Indies) Bowler Rs. 1 crore

Mayank Markande (India) Bowler Rs. 50 lakh

Upendra Singh Yadav (India) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 25 lakh

Sanvir Singh (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh

Anmolpreet Singh (India) Batter Rs. 20 lakh

Samarth Vyas (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh

Nitish Kumar Reddy (India) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 20 lakh