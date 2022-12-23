IPL Auction 2023: Full list of the team spend

Friday's mini auction saw an outflow of Rs. 152.4 Crore as Sam Curran walked away with the biggest contract in the history of the Indian Premier League. Punjab Kings paid a record Rs. 18.5 Crore for the English all-rounder as records tumbled around him.
Four of the top 5 most expensive purchases in the history of the IPL happened in a matter of 90 minutes as Cameron Green, Ben Stokes, and Nicholas Pooran also secured big contracts apart from Curran. Fellow English cricketer Harry Brook had started things off by attracting a winning bid of Rs. 13.25 crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad, who was the biggest spender in today's auction.
Let us look at each team's spend and who they bought:
Chennai Super Kings - Players Bought: 7; Money Spent: Rs. 18.5 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 1.5 Crore
The four-time IPL champion bought the following players at the auction:
Ajinkya Rahane (India) Batsman Rs. 50 lakh
Ben Stokes (England) All-Rounder Rs. 16.25 crore
Shaik Rasheed (India) Batsman Rs. 20 lakh
Nishant Sindhu (India) All-Rounder Rs. 60 lakh
Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand) Bowler Rs. 1 crore
Ajay Mandal (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh
Bhagath Varma (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh
Royal Challengers Bangalore - Players Bought: 7; Money Spent: Rs. 7 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 1.75 Crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore bought the following players:
Reece Topley (England) Bowler Rs. 1.9 crore
Himanshu Sharma (India) Bowler Rs. 20 lakh
Will Jacks (England) Batsman Rs. 3.2 crore
Manoj Bhandage (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh
Rajan Kumar (India) Bowler Rs.70 lakh
Avinash Singh (India) Bowler Rs. 60 lakh
Sonu Yadav (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh
Delhi Capitals - Players Bought: 5; Money Spent: Rs. 10.4 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 9.05 Crore
Delhi Capitals bought the following players:
Mukesh Kumar (India) Bowler Rs. 5.5 crore
Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) Batter Rs. 4.6 crore
Manish Pandey (India) Batter Rs. 2.4 crore
Phil Salt (England) Wicket-Keeper Rs 2 crore
Ishant Sharma (India) Bowler Rs. 50 lakh
Punjab Kings - Players Bought: 6; Money Spent: Rs. 18 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 12.2 Crore
Punjab Kings bought the following players:
Sam Curran (England) All-Rounder Rs. 18. 5 crore
Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) All-Rounder Rs. 50 lakh
Harpreet Bhatia (India) Batter Rs. 40 lakh
Shivam Singh (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh
Vidwath Kaverappa (India) Bowler Rs. 20 lakh
Mohit Rathee (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh
Mumbai Indians - Players Bought: 8; Money Spent: Rs. 20.3 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 0.25 Crore
Mumbai Indians bought the following players:
Cameron Green (Australia) All-Rounder Rs. 17.5 crore
Jhye Richardson (Australia) Bowler Rs. 1.5 crore
Piyush Chawla (India) Bowler Rs. 50 lakh
Duan Jansen (South Africa) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh
Nehal Wadhera (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh
Vishnu Vinod (India) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 20 lakh
Raghav Goyal (India) Bowler Rs. 20 lakh
Shams Mulani (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh
Gujarat Titans - Players Bought: 7; Money Spent: Rs. 14.8 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 4.45 Crore
Gujarat Titans bought the following players:
Shivam Mavi (India) Bowler Rs. 6 crore
Joshua Little (Ireland) Bowler Rs. 4.4 crore
Kane Williamson (New Zealand) Batter Rs. 2 crore
K.S. Bharat (India) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 1.2 crore
Mohit Sharma (India) Bowler Rs. 50 lakh
Odean Smith (West Indies) All-Rounder Rs. 50 lakh
Urvil Patel (India) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 20 lakh
Rajasthan Royals - Players Bought: 9; Money Spent: Rs. 6.45 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 6.75 Crore
Rajasthan Royals bought the following players:
Jason Holder (West Indies) All-Rounder Rs. 5.75 crore
Adam Zampa (Australia) Bowler Rs. 1.5 crore
Joe Root (England) Batter Rs. 1 crore
Donovan Ferreira (South Africa) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 50 lakh
K.M. Asif (India) Bowler Rs. 30 lakh
Abdul P A (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh
Akash Vashisht (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh
Kunal Rathore (India) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 20 lakh
Murugan Ashwin (India) Bowler Rs. 20 lakh
Kolkata Knight Riders - Players Bought: 8; Money Spent: Rs. 2.9 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 4.15 Crore
Kolkata Knight Riders bought the following players:
Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) All-Rounder Rs. 1.5 crore
David Wiese (Namibia) All-Rounder Rs. 1 crore
N. Jagadeesan (India) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 90 lakh
Vaibhav Arora (India) Bowler Rs. 60 lakh
Mandeep Singh (India) Batter Rs. 50 lakh
Litton Das (Bangladesh) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 50 lakh
Kulwant Khejroliya (India) Bowler Rs. 20 lakh
Suyash Sharma (India) Bowler Rs. 20 lakh
Lucknow Super Giants - Players Bought: 10; Money Spent: Rs. 19.1 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs. 4.25 Crore
Lucknow Super Giants bought the following players:
Nicholas Pooran (West Indies) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 1 crore
Daniel Sams (Australia) All-Rounder Rs. 75 lakh
Amit Mishra (India) Bowler Rs. 50 lakh
Romario Shepherd (West Indies) All-Rounder Rs. 50 lakh
Naveen Ul Haq (Afghanistan) Bowler Rs. 50 lakh
Jaydev Unadkat (India) Bowler Rs. 50 lakh
Yash Thakur (India) Bowler Rs. 45 lakh
Swapnil Singh (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh
Yudhvir Charak (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh
Prerak Mankad (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh
Sunrisers Hyderabad - Players Bought: 13; Money Spent: Rs. 34.5 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 7.75 Crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad bought the following players:
Harry Brook (England) Batter Rs. 13.25 crore
Mayank Agarwal (India) Batter Rs. 8.25 crore
Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 5.25 crore
Vivrant Sharma (India) All-Rounder Rs. 2.6 crore
Adil Rashid (England) Bowler Rs. 2 crore
Mayank Dagar (India) All-Rounder Rs. 1.8 crore
Akeal Hosein (West Indies) Bowler Rs. 1 crore
Mayank Markande (India) Bowler Rs. 50 lakh
Upendra Singh Yadav (India) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 25 lakh
Sanvir Singh (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh
Anmolpreet Singh (India) Batter Rs. 20 lakh
Samarth Vyas (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakhNitish Kumar Reddy (India) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 20 lakh