    IPL Auction 2023: Full list of the team spend

    The IPL mini-auction 2023 was a blockbuster hit as teams splashed the cash with Sam Curran bagging a record bid of Rs 18.5 Crore from Punjab Kings.

    Amrit Ramakrishnan
    December 23, 2022 / 09:37 PM IST
    The 16th edition of the IPL saw 991 players register for the auctions today.

    Friday's mini auction saw an outflow of Rs. 152.4 Crore as Sam Curran walked away with the biggest contract in the history of the Indian Premier League. Punjab Kings paid a record Rs. 18.5 Crore for the English all-rounder as records tumbled around him.

    Four of the top 5 most expensive purchases in the history of the IPL happened in a matter of 90 minutes as Cameron Green, Ben Stokes, and Nicholas Pooran also secured big contracts apart from Curran. Fellow English cricketer Harry Brook had started things off by attracting a winning bid of Rs. 13.25 crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad, who was the biggest spender in today's auction.

    Let us look at each team's spend and who they bought:

    Chennai Super Kings - Players Bought: 7; Money Spent: Rs. 18.5 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 1.5 Crore

    The four-time IPL champion bought the following players at the auction:

    Ajinkya Rahane (India) Batsman Rs. 50 lakh

    Ben Stokes (England) All-Rounder Rs. 16.25 crore

    Shaik Rasheed (India) Batsman Rs. 20 lakh

    Nishant Sindhu (India) All-Rounder Rs. 60 lakh

    Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand) Bowler Rs. 1 crore

    Ajay Mandal (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh

    Bhagath Varma (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh

    Royal Challengers Bangalore - Players Bought: 7; Money Spent: Rs. 7 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 1.75 Crore

    Royal Challengers Bangalore bought the following players:

    Reece Topley (England) Bowler Rs. 1.9 crore

    Himanshu Sharma (India) Bowler Rs. 20 lakh

    Will Jacks (England) Batsman Rs. 3.2 crore

    Manoj Bhandage (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh

    Rajan Kumar (India) Bowler Rs.70 lakh

    Avinash Singh (India) Bowler Rs. 60 lakh

    Sonu Yadav (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh

    Delhi Capitals - Players Bought: 5; Money Spent: Rs. 10.4 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 9.05 Crore

    Delhi Capitals bought the following players:

    Mukesh Kumar (India) Bowler Rs. 5.5 crore

    Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) Batter Rs. 4.6 crore

    Manish Pandey (India) Batter Rs. 2.4 crore

    Phil Salt (England) Wicket-Keeper Rs 2 crore

    Ishant Sharma (India) Bowler Rs. 50 lakh

    Punjab Kings - Players Bought: 6; Money Spent: Rs. 18 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 12.2 Crore

    Punjab Kings bought the following players:

    Sam Curran (England) All-Rounder Rs. 18. 5 crore

    Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) All-Rounder Rs. 50 lakh

    Harpreet Bhatia (India) Batter Rs. 40 lakh

    Shivam Singh (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh

    Vidwath Kaverappa (India) Bowler Rs. 20 lakh

    Mohit Rathee (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh

    Mumbai Indians - Players Bought: 8; Money Spent: Rs. 20.3 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 0.25 Crore

    Mumbai Indians bought the following players:

    Cameron Green (Australia) All-Rounder Rs. 17.5 crore

    Jhye Richardson (Australia) Bowler Rs. 1.5 crore

    Piyush Chawla (India) Bowler Rs. 50 lakh

    Duan Jansen (South Africa) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh

    Nehal Wadhera (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh

    Vishnu Vinod (India) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 20 lakh

    Raghav Goyal (India) Bowler Rs. 20 lakh

    Shams Mulani (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh

    Gujarat Titans - Players Bought: 7; Money Spent: Rs. 14.8 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 4.45 Crore

    Gujarat Titans bought the following players:

    Shivam Mavi (India) Bowler Rs. 6 crore

    Joshua Little (Ireland) Bowler Rs. 4.4 crore

    Kane Williamson (New Zealand) Batter Rs. 2 crore

    K.S. Bharat (India) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 1.2 crore

    Mohit Sharma (India) Bowler Rs. 50 lakh

    Odean Smith (West Indies) All-Rounder Rs. 50 lakh

    Urvil Patel (India) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 20 lakh

    Rajasthan Royals - Players Bought: 9; Money Spent: Rs. 6.45 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 6.75 Crore

    Rajasthan Royals bought the following players:

    Jason Holder (West Indies) All-Rounder Rs. 5.75 crore

    Adam Zampa (Australia) Bowler Rs. 1.5 crore

    Joe Root (England) Batter Rs. 1 crore

    Donovan Ferreira (South Africa) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 50 lakh

    K.M. Asif (India) Bowler Rs. 30 lakh

    Abdul P A (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh

    Akash Vashisht (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh

    Kunal Rathore (India) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 20 lakh

    Murugan Ashwin (India) Bowler Rs. 20 lakh

    Kolkata Knight Riders - Players Bought: 8; Money Spent: Rs. 2.9 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 4.15 Crore

    Kolkata Knight Riders bought the following players:

    Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) All-Rounder Rs. 1.5 crore

    David Wiese (Namibia) All-Rounder Rs. 1 crore

    N. Jagadeesan (India) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 90 lakh

    Vaibhav Arora (India) Bowler Rs. 60 lakh

    Mandeep Singh (India) Batter Rs. 50 lakh

    Litton Das (Bangladesh) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 50 lakh

    Kulwant Khejroliya (India) Bowler Rs. 20 lakh

    Suyash Sharma (India) Bowler Rs. 20 lakh

    Lucknow Super Giants - Players Bought: 10; Money Spent: Rs. 19.1 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs. 4.25 Crore

    Lucknow Super Giants bought the following players:

    Nicholas Pooran (West Indies) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 1 crore

    Daniel Sams (Australia) All-Rounder Rs. 75 lakh

    Amit Mishra (India) Bowler Rs. 50 lakh

    Romario Shepherd (West Indies) All-Rounder Rs. 50 lakh

    Naveen Ul Haq (Afghanistan) Bowler Rs. 50 lakh

    Jaydev Unadkat (India) Bowler Rs. 50 lakh

    Yash Thakur (India) Bowler Rs. 45 lakh

    Swapnil Singh (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh

    Yudhvir Charak (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh

    Prerak Mankad (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh

    Sunrisers Hyderabad - Players Bought: 13; Money Spent: Rs. 34.5 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 7.75 Crore

    Sunrisers Hyderabad bought the following players:

    Harry Brook (England) Batter Rs. 13.25 crore

    Mayank Agarwal (India) Batter Rs. 8.25 crore

    Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 5.25 crore

    Vivrant Sharma (India) All-Rounder Rs. 2.6 crore

    Adil Rashid (England) Bowler Rs. 2 crore

    Mayank Dagar (India) All-Rounder Rs. 1.8 crore

    Akeal Hosein (West Indies) Bowler Rs. 1 crore

    Mayank Markande (India) Bowler Rs. 50 lakh

    Upendra Singh Yadav (India) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 25 lakh

    Sanvir Singh (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh

    Anmolpreet Singh (India) Batter Rs. 20 lakh

    Samarth Vyas (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh

    Nitish Kumar Reddy (India) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 20 lakh
