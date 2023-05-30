IPL 2023: A look at five Indian players who outperformed this season

1/5 Gujarat Titans’s batter and Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Orange Cap holder Shubman Gill ended the IPL 2023 campaign with 890 runs in 17 matches. The 23-year-old has struck three centuries and four half-centuries. His hard work and consistency were rewarded as he won the ‘Most Valuable Player’ of IPL 2023. (Image: AFP)

2/5 Mumbai's local boy Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed a class show in the IPL 2023. Playing for Rajasthan Royals, he was one of the leading runs getters in the season, scoring 625 runs in 14 matches. He had an impressive average of 48.07 and struck balls with a strike rate of 163.61. Yashasvi also bagged one century and five half-centuries in the season. (Image: AFP)

3/5 Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh came into limelight after he hit five consecutive sixes at the beginning of the season against Gujarat Titans. In 14 matches, Rinku has smashed 474 runs with a high average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.53. (Source: AP)

4/5 Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma has impressed everyone with his hitting ability. In 10 matches, he has scored 300 runs at an average of 42.85 and a strike rate of 158.38. He scored one fifty this season, with the best score of 84*. (Image: AP)