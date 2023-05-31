MS Dhoni set to be admitted in hospital after winning IPL with CSK

After winning the IPL final, MS Dhoni had said that while it would have been easy for him to announce his retirement after winning the tournament, he still had some time to make a decision on his future.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is expected to be admitted at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, days after he led the franchise to a fifth Indian Premier League title.

The 41-year-old played the league with an injured knee and in CSK's final league stage match at Chennai against Kolkata Knight Riders was seen wearing a knee cap while doing a lap of honour of the stadium.

Reports stated that Dhoni is likely to get admitted and undergo several tests to his knee at the hospital later this week. The news of Dhoni playing the IPL with a knee injury was confirmed by head coach Stephen Fleming in April.

"He (Dhoni) is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movement, which is hindering him somewhat," Fleming said.

After an emotional victory over Gujarat Titans in the final in the wee hours of Tuesday, Dhoni had said that while it would have been easy for him to announce his retirement after winning the tournament, he still had some time to make a decision on his future.

"Circumstantially if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say "Thank you very much", but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least 1 more season of IPL. A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide,"

Dhoni fell for a first-ball 0 during CSK's chase on Tuesday.

Also read: Anand Mahindra says MS Dhoni should consider politics: 'Obvious future leader'