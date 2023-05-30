Anand Mahindra says MS Dhoni should consider politics: 'Obvious future leader'

Anand Mahindra, who had worked with the CSK skipper on a panel for National Cadet Corps (NCC), said that MS Dhoni's intellectual agility matches his agility on the sports field.

Anand Mahindra on Tuesday said that MS Dhoni should consider politics because he is an "obvious future leader". The comment from the industrialist came hours after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won its fifth IPL final under Dhoni's leadership, beating 2022 champions Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a last-ball thriller that started on Monday and ended past 1:30 am on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the Mahindra Group chairperson wrote, "Like most people, I was pleased to hear that #MSDhoni might stay on for another year in the IPL. But I would not hope for longer, since I believe he needs to consider The political arena."

Anand Mahindra, who had worked with the CSK skipper on a panel for National Cadet Corps (NCC) in 2021, said that MS Dhoni's intellectual agility matches his agility on the sports field. "He was collaborative, humble and yet assertive in making innovative inputs. He is an obvious future leader," Mahindra said.



Like most people, I was pleased to hear that #MSDhoni might stay on for another year in the #IPL. But I would not hope for longer, since I believe he needs to consider rhe political arena. I worked with him on the NCC review panel chaired by @PandaJay & saw that his intellectual…

Dhoni was hailed as a superhero after the 41-year-old's tactical acumen, cool demeanour, and a crucial stumping helped Chennai Super Kings win a record-equalling fifth IPL title.

Fans of Dhoni and his team celebrated on the streets all night.

The former India skipper, who looks set to play on despite earlier suggestions that this might be his last hurrah, was out first ball in Chennai's reply. But the wicketkeeper-batsman also pulled off a masterful stumping of Gujarat's danger man Shubman Gill and his experience, calm and sheer presence helped see Chennai home.

