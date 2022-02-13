English
    'Sarojini Nagar market bargain': Wasim Jaffer on David Warner's entry into Delhi Capitals

    IPL auction 2022: David Warner had started his IPL journey with the Delhi franchise (then Delhi Daredevils) and became the first buy of the team this season.

    Stella Dey
    February 13, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST
    IPL auction 2022: David Warner had a base price of Rs 2 crore.

    Flamboyant Australian cricketer David Warner went to the Delhi Capitals at the Indian Premier League Auction (IPL) 2022 auction on Saturday in Bengaluru at a considerably low price of Rs 6.25 crore.

    Twitter was shocked to see the brilliant opener go to Delhi Capitals at such a steal deal with former cricketer Wasim Jaffer remarking it was “Sarojini Market level bargain.”

    “Delhi people are known to strike a bargain, but getting David Warner for just 6.25cr is a Sarojini Nagar market level bargain," Jaffer wrote.

    Many agreed with Jaffer. One comment read: "It’s a heist! Delhi pulled off the biggest heist of this IPL Auction".



    David Warner had started his IPL journey with the Delhi franchise (then Delhi Daredevils) and became the first buy of the team this year. His relationship with SunRisers Hyderabad turned sour mid-season last year and he was stripped of his captaincy and later dropped from the playing 11.

    "I am coming back to where it all started. I am really excited. Can't wait to see you all very soon over in India. Looking forward to it," an excited Warner said in a short clip shared by Delhi Capitals.

    The 35-year-old opener had a base price of Rs 2 crore. Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar market is known for its cheap prices where a bargaining can get you clothes and other items for as low as Rs 50.
    Stella Dey
    first published: Feb 13, 2022 12:24 pm
