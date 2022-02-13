'Sarojini Nagar market bargain': Wasim Jaffer on David Warner's entry into Delhi Capitals

Flamboyant Australian cricketer David Warner went to the Delhi Capitals at the Indian Premier League Auction (IPL) 2022 auction on Saturday in Bengaluru at a considerably low price of Rs 6.25 crore.
Twitter was shocked to see the brilliant opener go to Delhi Capitals at such a steal deal with former cricketer Wasim Jaffer remarking it was “Sarojini Market level bargain.”
“Delhi people are known to strike a bargain, but getting David Warner for just 6.25cr is a Sarojini Nagar market level bargain," Jaffer wrote.Many agreed with Jaffer. One comment read: "It’s a heist! Delhi pulled off the biggest heist of this IPL Auction".
Couldn't agree more....surprised CSK didn't go any further....Rishabh will gain a lot from David...
Ur right even some of us have same opinion.Warner has proved himself manytimes .class batsman
Post #T20worldcup man of the series @davidwarner31 gets less than $1mn price through bid,that means Hyderabad incident spices a lot and bidder would like to avoid him!
David Warner had started his IPL journey with the Delhi franchise (then Delhi Daredevils) and became the first buy of the team this year. His relationship with SunRisers Hyderabad turned sour mid-season last year and he was stripped of his captaincy and later dropped from the playing 11.
The 35-year-old opener had a base price of Rs 2 crore. Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar market is known for its cheap prices where a bargaining can get you clothes and other items for as low as Rs 50.
I can’t wait to get back to where it all started https://t.co/yd5MCk7IDB
