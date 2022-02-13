'Sarojini Nagar market bargain': Wasim Jaffer on David Warner's entry into Delhi Capitals

IPL auction 2022: David Warner had a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Flamboyant Australian cricketer David Warner went to the Delhi Capitals at the Indian Premier League Auction (IPL) 2022 auction on Saturday in Bengaluru at a considerably low price of Rs 6.25 crore.

Twitter was shocked to see the brilliant opener go to Delhi Capitals at such a steal deal with former cricketer Wasim Jaffer remarking it was “Sarojini Market level bargain.”

“Delhi people are known to strike a bargain, but getting David Warner for just 6.25cr is a Sarojini Nagar market level bargain," Jaffer wrote.



Couldn't agree more....surprised CSK didn't go any further....Rishabh will gain a lot from David...

— Arvind Bhatnagar (@Arvind_Bhatnaga) February 12, 2022



Post #T20worldcup man of the series @davidwarner31 gets less than $1mn price through bid,that means Hyderabad incident spices a lot and bidder would like to avoid him!

Warner a valuable contributor,Team man,captain,match winner,little unpredictable.#IPL2022Auction surprises!! — RAJU MANDAL (@rajuagn) February 12, 2022

Many agreed with Jaffer. One comment read: "It’s a heist! Delhi pulled off the biggest heist of this IPL Auction".

David Warner had started his IPL journey with the Delhi franchise (then Delhi Daredevils) and became the first buy of the team this year. His relationship with SunRisers Hyderabad turned sour mid-season last year and he was stripped of his captaincy and later dropped from the playing 11.



I can’t wait to get back to where it all started https://t.co/yd5MCk7IDB

— David Warner (@davidwarner31) February 12, 2022

"I am coming back to where it all started. I am really excited. Can't wait to see you all very soon over in India. Looking forward to it," an excited Warner said in a short clip shared by Delhi Capitals.

The 35-year-old opener had a base price of Rs 2 crore. Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar market is known for its cheap prices where a bargaining can get you clothes and other items for as low as Rs 50.