IPL 2022 has begun with CSK vs KKR. And Twitter cannot keep calm

IPL 2022: The Chennai Super Kings are up against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL's inaugural match.

The inaugural match of the Indian Premier League 2022 has begun and the Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Shreyas Iyer, won the toss and opted to bowl against defending champions Chennai Super Kings.



The wait is over!

More teams, more excitement. Expect a bit of banter as we gear up for the #TATAIPL 2022 pic.twitter.com/cPgkLm0Ail — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2022

As the match begins, we look at the pre-match excitement as the 15th season of the IPL commences today. Let’s start with an IPL video tweet.

Tata Group, the title sponsor of the tournament shared a LinkedIn post saying there were “thrilled” to be part of the game.

“Desh ka spirit. Desh ka enthusiasm. Desh Ka Pitch. Over the years, we’ve fostered and nurtured India’s zeal for sports. And today, we’re thrilled to be the title sponsor for desh ka sabse exciting game - the TATA IPL,” the conglomerate wrote sharing a photo.

Amul shared an illustration ahead of match as CSK gets a new captain in Ravindra Jadeja.



Ritual #WhistlePodu Anthem 2022

— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 26, 2022



IPL 2022 starts with Ruturaj Gaikwad duck , Umesh express fire and 3 extra runs. #IPL2022 #CSKvKKR

— Diwakar (@diwakarkumar47) March 26, 2022



What a start from Umesh , KKR and What a start for IPL 2022#CSKvsKKR

— Humorous Doctor (@take_ur_pills) March 26, 2022



Yeah.....! Actually in this #IPL2022. I wanna see specially sir jadeja as a captain, let's see how he'll gonna handle this all, in this season csk supporters.

— Harshvardhan Soni (@itsharxxsh) March 25, 2022