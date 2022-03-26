English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Investen - India’s biggest Investors Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    IPL 2022 has begun with CSK vs KKR. And Twitter cannot keep calm

    As Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match begins, we look at the pre-match excitement as the 15th season of the IPL commences today.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 26, 2022 / 09:11 PM IST
    IPL 2022: The Chennai Super Kings are up against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL's inaugural match.

    IPL 2022: The Chennai Super Kings are up against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL's inaugural match.


    The inaugural match of the Indian Premier League 2022 has begun and the Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Shreyas Iyer, won the toss and opted to bowl against defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

    As the match begins, we look at the pre-match excitement as the 15th season of the IPL commences today. Let’s start with an IPL video tweet.

    Tata Group, the title sponsor of the tournament shared a LinkedIn post saying there were “thrilled” to be part of the game.

    Close

    Related stories

    Desh ka spirit. Desh ka enthusiasm. Desh Ka Pitch. Over the years, we’ve fostered and nurtured India’s zeal for sports. And today, we’re thrilled to be the title sponsor for desh ka sabse exciting game - the TATA IPL,” the conglomerate wrote sharing a photo.

    Amul shared an illustration ahead of match as CSK gets a new captain in Ravindra Jadeja.







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Amul - The Taste of India (@amul_india)


    Chennai Super Kings shared their anthem for 2022.

    So did Kolkata Knight Riders.

    KKR followed it with a “The beginning of a new chapter” tweet.

    Here are some reactions from fans:




    On Ravindra Jadeja taking over CSK captaincy from MS Dhoni, one fan had to say this:
    All matches this IPL season will be played in Pune and Mumbai. CSK and KKR had faced each other in the finals last year and the former won its fourth title. The 10 teams will play a total of 70 league games over the next two months.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #CSK vs KKR #IPL 2022 #Tata IPL
    first published: Mar 26, 2022 07:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.