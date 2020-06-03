App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 10:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

From PUBG to Minecraft, here's a look at the most-played online games during COVID-19 lockdown

There is no denying that Indians are spending a significant amount of time during the coronavirus-driven lockdown in playing online games.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam

Online games such as PUBG, Minecraft, Fortnight Battle Royale, League of Legends, Counter-Strike, World of Warcraft, and Clash of Clans have seen increased traction during May – when the country was under the coronavirus-driven lockdown – a SEMRush study has shown.

As many as 22 lakh people played PUBG in May, followed by Minecraft which was played by 8.2 lakh Indians. Other games include Fortnight Battle Royale, League of Legends, Counter-Strike, World of Warcraft, and Clash of Clans which was played by 8.5 lakh, 1.5 lakh, 1.5 lakh, 1.1 lakh, and 1.1 lakh people respectively.

Not just games, many Indians are participating in online tournaments as well.

Close

From January to April, number of searches for tournaments like International, Fortnite World Cup, Counter-Strike, Pokeman World Championships, and League of Legends World Championship increased by 81 percent, 22 percent, 84 percent, 255 percent and 50 percent respectively.

related news

When it comes to consoles, Nintendo Switch was the most searched in April with 1.1 lakh searches, followed by Xbox 1 and Playstation 4 with 0.49 lakh searches each, and Wii u with 0.02 lakh searches.

The study also saw significant rise in online searches for Mobile Premier League (MPL).

From January to April 2020, there was a 406 percent increase in the number of searches on MPL, the study said.

Coming to mobile games, India’s favourites are PUBG Mobile, Subway Surfers, Ludo King, Garena Free Fire, Temple Run, Angry Birds, and Clash of Clans which were searched 10 lakh times, 8.2 lakh, 18 lakh, two lakh, 2.4 lakh, 1.6 lakh, and 1.1 lakh times respectively from January to April this year.

There is no denying that Indians are spending a significant amount of time during the coronavirus-driven lockdown in playing online games.

According to recent Nielsen data, time spent on playing online games has increased by 44 percent in the week starting May 16. During the pre-COVID period (week of March 16), this increase was at 11 percent.

It was in the week starting April 25, when online gaming saw its peak, with time spent on smartphone per user increasing by 62 percent, as compared to the pre-COVID-19 period.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 10:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #Entertainment #Lifestyle #Sports

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Brazil to start testing Oxford University and AstraZeneca's experimental vaccine against COVID-19 this month

Brazil to start testing Oxford University and AstraZeneca's experimental vaccine against COVID-19 this month

Not prudent to go for forced waiver of interest, risking financial viability of banks: RBI to SC

Not prudent to go for forced waiver of interest, risking financial viability of banks: RBI to SC

Coronavirus pandemic | 1,276 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, 49 more die; count rises to 43,262: BMC

Coronavirus pandemic | 1,276 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, 49 more die; count rises to 43,262: BMC

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.