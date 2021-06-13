French Open 2021 Men's Finals | How much prize money is at stake in Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas clash?

Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal to enter the French Open finals (Image: AP)

The high-voltage men's French Open 2021 final between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas involves a lot at stake, including a high monetary value. The winner of the French Open 2021 title would be awarded with an amount of $1.7 million.

But that's not all. The overall prize purse for this year's one of the top tennis tournament stands at $41.45 million, CNBC reported. While the winner would bag the biggest share, the first runner-up of French Open would be rewarded with $907,000.

Each of the semi-finalists will get $454,000, followed by an amount of $308,000 for the quarter-finalists. The players who qualified into the Round of 16 but were unable to proceed ahead would be awarded with $206,000.

Those who qualified up to third round will get $137,000, followed by $101,000 for second round qualifiers. The minimum prize amount has been earmarked for the first round qualifiers, who will be paid $72,000.

Notably, an equal amount would paid to the tennis players in both men's and women's category.

Despite the equal pay, the French Open organisers have come under criticism this year for allegedly favouring men's matches for the night slot. The issue was raised by Belarussian tennis star Viktoria Azarenka, who lost in the fourth round.

"What concerns me is that when somebody from the French federation are continuously trying to say that there's equality and only pointing to prize money, which is true. Everything else, I wouldn't even agree for a little with that. And that's disappointing," Reuters quoted Azarenka as saying in a press conference on June 6.

"I think sometimes you need to hold some people accountable for some of those things and not continuously point to the obvious of prize money," she added.