    How Uruguay and Switzerland were one goal away from a different destiny

    FIFA World Cup 2022: While the two teams are heading in opposite directions in the tournament, Switzerland and Uruguay needed just one goal each to change the course of their respective groups.

    Amrit Ramakrishnan
    December 03, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

    It was contrasting nights for Uruguay and Switzerland as the South Americans crashed out of the tournament despite beating Ghana 2-0 while the Swiss progressed after a tension-filled 3-2 win over Serbia. However, both teams could have had it better had they just scored one more goal.

    Switzerland

    After the victory against Serbia, the Swiss had 6 points to their name but finished second in Group G despite being equal on points with table-topping Brazil. This is because Switzerland had a smaller goal difference (GD) compared to Brazil; the former's GD is +1 while the South Americans ended the group stage with a +2 GD.

    Also Read: Uruguay beats Ghana 2-0 at World Cup, both teams eliminated

    So, how would one more goal change the team's position?

    Had Switzerland scored one more, it would have equalled Brazil, which lost 1-0 to Cameroon, with +2 GD. Being equal on points and GD would have meant the two teams would have had to be separated by the number of goals scored.

     

     

    Brazil ended the group stage with only 3 goals while Switzerland was already ahead with 4 to its name, and an extra goal would have extended that lead.

    So, what would have been the implication for Switzerland had they scored the extra goal and topped the group over Brazil?

    An easier opposition in the next round.

    The winner of Group G faces the runner-up of Group H and the corollary also holds. Since Portugal topped Group H, Switzerland could have avoided facing Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. by topping Group G and would have instead faced South Korea, a relatively easier opposition.

    Match Report: Cameroon becomes first African nation to beat Brazil at World Cup

    Uruguay

    For Uruguay, that extra goal was a matter of life and death as that would have ensured qualification to the next round. The South Americans crashed out of the tournament despite beating Ghana 2-0. This is because they scored fewer goals than South Korea, which finished second in Group H after it pulled off an upset and beat Portugal 2-1.

    This meant Uruguay, despite being equal on points (4) and GD (0) with the Asian team, was relegated to the third spot and an exit from the FIFA World Cup.

    Alas, it wasn't meant to be.

