MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Event:Join us for the exciting discussion with Danone on role of nutrition, protein in working professionals’ quality of life on July 31, 3pm.
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

England Cricketer Ben Stokes takes indefinite break over 'mental well-being'

Stokes has withdrawn from England's Test squad ahead of a five-match series against India starting at Trent Bridge next week, with his place taken by Craig Overton.

AFP
July 30, 2021 / 10:53 PM IST
England's Ben Stokes is to take an indefinite break from all forms of cricket to prioritise his mental well-being.

England's Ben Stokes is to take an indefinite break from all forms of cricket to prioritise his mental well-being.

England's Ben Stokes is to take an indefinite break from all forms of cricket to "prioritise his mental well-being", the England and Wales Cricket Board announced Friday, with the all-rounder the latest high-profile sports star to step away from the pressures of competition.

Stokes has withdrawn from England's Test squad ahead of a five-match series against India starting at Trent Bridge next week, with his place taken by Craig Overton.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that Ben Stokes will take an indefinite break from all cricket with immediate effect," said a statement from the governing body.

"Stokes has withdrawn from England's Test squad ahead of the Test series against India starting next week to prioritise his mental wellbeing and to rest his left index finger, which has not fully healed since his return to competitive cricket earlier this month."

The 30-year-old Stokes rushed back to lead England in a one-day international series at home to Pakistan after all those originally selected were ruled out by a coronavirus outbreak within the hosts' camp.

Close

Related stories

The ECB said they fully supported Stokes' decision and would continue to help him during his time away from the game, with their managing director of men's cricket, Ashley Giles, saying: "Ben has shown tremendous courage to open up about his feelings and wellbeing.

"Our primary focus has always been and will continue to be the mental health and welfare of all of our people. The demands on our athletes to prepare and play elite sport are relentless in a typical environment, but the ongoing pandemic has acutely compounded this."

Stokes's decision comes just days after American superstar gymnast Simone Biles pulled out of two events at the Tokyo Olympics to protect her mental health.

The 24-year-old struggles followed those of Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, another face of the Games who lost in the third round on her return from a mental health break.

Osaka withdrew from the French Open after refusing to take part in press conferences, claiming they are akin to "kicking people when they are down".

She also skipped Wimbledon before returning in Tokyo where she lit the Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony.

 
AFP
Tags: #Ben Stokes #England cricket team #India-England cricket series #Sports
first published: Jul 30, 2021 10:53 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.