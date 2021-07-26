Mirabai Chanu could get Gold at Tokyo Olympics 2020; winner Hou Zhihui to be tested by anti-doping authorities

Chanu Saikhom Mirabai | India got their first yellow metal of the Commonwealth Games 2018 when this diminutive weightlifter from Manipur in each of her six lifts smashed Games records. She, participating in 48 kg category, lifted 196kg (86kg in Snatch + 110kg in Clean and Jerk) bagging the gold medal.

India's Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu could get her medal upgraded. This after reports that China's gold medal winner Hou Zhihui is being tested by the anti-doping authorities. If Zhihui fails the test, it will be a historic moment for Mirabai, who will be the first women to ever win a Gold medal in weightlifting for India.

Wire Agency ANI has reported that a source known to them have informed of the latest development. " She has been asked to stay in Tokyo and the test will be done. The test is definitely happening," the source told ANI. Zhihui had lifted a total of 210 Kg to bag gold. Mirabai had lifted a total of 202 Kg to bag silver. As per the rules, if a medalist fails a doping test, the athlete who finished below them would replace them in the medal position.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in congratulating Mirabai Chanu, who on July 23 ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49 kg category at the Tokyo Games here. In post-match interviews after bagging silver medal for weightlifting in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Mirabai Chanu told reporters she can't party due to the COVID-19 situation and would celebrate by eating pizza. Soon after, pizza brands had flocked social media with promises of fresh pizza once she's back home.