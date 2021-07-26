MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Mirabai Chanu could get Gold at Tokyo Olympics 2020; winner Hou Zhihui to be tested by anti-doping authorities

Hou Zhihui had won gold in the Women's 49 Kg Weightlifting category

Moneycontrol News
July 26, 2021 / 02:55 PM IST
Chanu Saikhom Mirabai | India got their first yellow metal of the Commonwealth Games 2018 when this diminutive weightlifter from Manipur in each of her six lifts smashed Games records. She, participating in 48 kg category, lifted 196kg (86kg in Snatch + 110kg in Clean and Jerk) bagging the gold medal.

Chanu Saikhom Mirabai | India got their first yellow metal of the Commonwealth Games 2018 when this diminutive weightlifter from Manipur in each of her six lifts smashed Games records. She, participating in 48 kg category, lifted 196kg (86kg in Snatch + 110kg in Clean and Jerk) bagging the gold medal.

India's Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu could get her medal upgraded. This after reports that China's gold medal winner Hou Zhihui is being tested by the anti-doping authorities. If Zhihui fails the test, it will be a historic moment for Mirabai, who will be the first women to ever win a Gold medal in weightlifting for India.

Wire Agency ANI has reported that a source known to them have informed of the latest development. " She has been asked to stay in Tokyo and the test will be done. The test is definitely happening," the source told ANI.  Zhihui had lifted a total of 210 Kg to bag gold. Mirabai had lifted a total of 202 Kg to bag silver. As per the rules, if a medalist fails a doping test, the athlete who finished below them would replace them in the medal position.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in congratulating Mirabai Chanu, who on July 23 ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49 kg category at the Tokyo Games here. In post-match interviews after bagging silver medal for weightlifting in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Mirabai Chanu told reporters she can't party due to the COVID-19 situation and would celebrate by eating pizza. Soon after, pizza brands had flocked social media with promises of fresh pizza once she's back home.

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Mirabai Chanu #Olympics #Olympics 2020 #Olympics 2021 #Tokyo Olympics 2020
first published: Jul 26, 2021 01:59 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.