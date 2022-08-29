Asia Cup match: PM Modi, Sachin Tendulkar and others celebrate India’s victory over Pakistan

(Image credit: @BCCI/Twitter)

Politicians and celebrities took to Twitter on Sunday to congratulate Team India for beating Pakistan in a thrilling Asia Cup match held at the Dubai International Stadium.

India defeated Pakistan by five wickets, chasing down a target to 148 runs in the final over. All-rounder Hardik Pandya's last-over six took the team over the line.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in celebrating Team India's victory over Pakistan.

"Team India put up a spectacular all-round performance in today’s Asia Cup 2022 match," he tweeted. "The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Team India's victory had united the country with a feeling of "great joy and pride".



What a thriller of a match! Well played, #TeamIndia The beauty of sports is how it inspires and unites the country - with a feeling of great joy & pride. #AsiaCup2022 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2022



Sports minister Anurag Thakur congratulated India for a "flying start in Asia cup". "What a win for our Team India in this nail biting match against arch rivals!" he added.



What a win for our #TeamIndia in this nail biting match against arch rivals!!

Congratulations for a flying start in Asia cup. #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/j93TOmBGkY — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 28, 2022

Renowned artist Sudarsan Pattnaik celebrated India's win with beautiful sand art.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar described India's victory as a "nail-biting win".



It came down to fitness of the fast bowlers while put under pressure, though both teams’ pacers bowled well upfront.

Crucial knock by Hardik to stay till the end & get us over the line & ably supported by @imjadeja & Virat. Congrats on a nail-biting win.#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/dYhiaa3Omh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 28, 2022

"It came down to fitness of the fast bowlers while put under pressure, though both teams’ pacers bowled well upfront," he observed. "Crucial knock by Hardik to stay till the end & get us over the line & ably supported by @imjadeja (Ravindra Jadeja) & Virat."

Here are some more reactions to India's victory:

What a performance! Absolutely sensational! #TeamIndia— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 28, 2022

#TeamIndia forever! What a match, what a performance, what a final over! Woke up feeling happy and energized.

Have a great week everyone!#AsiaCup2022#INDvsPAKpic.twitter.com/HMtoWEKiHB — Navniet Sekera (@navsekera) August 29, 2022



Words fall short when it's #INDvPAK Let's just say, it was a beautiful Sunday courtesy our #MenInBlue#TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/NgXwWAwP0h — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) August 28, 2022

Team India will play its next Asia Cup match against Hong Kong on August 31.

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are also among the six teams competing in the tournament.

