Anand Mahindra announces XUV700 Javelin edition for all Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics gold medalists

The announcement was made when Mahindra and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to applaud paralympic athlete Sumit Anil’s performance

Moneycontrol News
September 04, 2021 / 05:04 PM IST
The Mahindra XUV700

To celebrate India’s remarkable performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the ongoing Paralympics, Mahindra and Mahindra has announced that its XUV700 Javelin Edition sports utility vehicle (SUV) will be gifted to all gold medalists.

The announcement was made on August 30, when Mahindra and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to applaud paralympic athlete Sumit Anil’s performance.

He wrote: “An awesome sporting feat. Without exception. His performance demands an XUV 7OO. India now has TWO Golds in this ancient sport. Please design another Javelin edition of the XUV 7OO that we will be privileged to gift this incredible sportsperson.”

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games | India now has four gold medals

India has won two more gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics since.

India won one gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 and has won four golds in the Paralympics so far. While Neeraj Chopra brought home this year's first gold medal in Men’s Javelin Throw finals, Pramod Bhagat won gold in badminton (Paralympics), Avani Lekhara in Women’s 10m Air Rifle Shooting, Sumit Antil in Men’s Javelin Throw F64, and 3. Manish Narwal in Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 shooting.

Mahindra had recently trademarked the name ‘Javelin’ for the special editions of the upcoming XUV700 SUV. The first unit of the special edition car will be gifted to Neeraj Chopra.

While details of the design and look of the Mahindra XUV700 Javelin edition have not been revealed yet, the cars could have special livery on the exterior. As for the ones that will be gifted to the Paralympic athletes, the interiors may be revised keeping their special needs in mind.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #2020 Tokyo Paralympics #Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) #Mahindra XUV700
first published: Sep 4, 2021 05:04 pm

