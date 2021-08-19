automobile Mahindra XUV700: A look at its features, powertrains and more One of the most eagerly-awaited vehicle launches of this year, the all new Mahindra XUV is the perfect combination of beauty with brains. It perfectly combines engines, features, safety equipment, ride and handling It is the first Mahindra model to wear the ‘Twin Peaks’ logo ‘HD Superscreen’ setup is the standout feature of XUV which combines two 10.25-inch screens for infotainment and instrumentation purposes #MahindraXUV700 #XUV700 #700 #Mahindra #video