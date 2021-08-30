Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games: India wins 6 medals, Vinod Kumar loses bronze after panel declares him 'ineligible'

India's Avani Lekhara celebrates on the podium after clinching a gold medal in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at the Tokyo Paralympics. (Image: REUTERS/Issei Kato)

The 34-year-old Bhavinaben Patel won the silver medal after going down 0-3 to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the women's singles class 4 final match. (Image: YouTube/Paralympic Games)

Sundar Singh Gurjar bagged the bronze with an effort of 64.01 in the Men's Javelin Throw F46 Final.

Devendra Jhajharia won silver with a throw of 64.35. The 40-year-old Jhajahria, already India's greatest Paralympian after winning gold medals in the 2004 and 2016 Games, pulled off a new personal best throw of 64.35m for the silver.

Nishad Kumar on August 29 has bagged a silver medal in Men's High Jump T47 at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. He made a jump of 2.06m and with that also created an Asian record.

Indian discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya won the silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics with a best throw of 44.38m in the men's F56 category on August 30. (Image: ANI)