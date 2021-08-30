MARKET NEWS

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games: India wins 6 medals, Vinod Kumar loses bronze after panel declares him 'ineligible'

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games: The 41-year-old BSF man produced a best throw of 19.91m to finish third behind Piotr Kosewicz (20.02m) of Poland and Velimir Sandor (19.98m) of Croatia in the F52 category.

Moneycontrol News
August 30, 2021 / 04:22 PM IST
India's Avani Lekhara celebrates on the podium after a clinching a gold medal in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at the Tokyo Paralympics. (Image: REUTERS/Issei Kato)
The 34-year-old Bhavinaben Patel won the silver medal after going down 0-3 to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the women's singles class 4 final match. (Image: YouTube/Paralympic Games)
Devendra Jhajharia won silver with a throw of 64.35. The 40-year-old Jhajahria, already India's greatest Paralympian after winning gold medals in the 2004 and 2016 Games, pulled off a new personal best throw of 64.35m for the silver.
Sundar Singh Gurjar bagged the bronze with an effort of 64.01 in the Men's Javelin Throw F46 Final.
Nishad Kumar on August 29 has bagged silver medal in Men's High Jump T47 at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. He made a jump of 2.06m and with that also created an Asian record.
Indian discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya won the silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics with a best throw of 44.38m in the men's F56 category on August 30. (Image: ANI)
India lost a bronze medal on August 30 in the Tokyo Paralympics after discus thrower Vinod Kumar was found ineligible in disability classification assessment by the competition panel. The 41-year-old BSF man produced a best throw of 19.91m to finish third behind Piotr Kosewicz (20.02m) of Poland and Velimir Sandor (19.98m) of Croatia in the F52 category. (Image: ANI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #gallery #Paralympic Games #Slideshow #Sports #Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
first published: Aug 30, 2021 04:22 pm

