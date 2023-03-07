SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son attends OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal’s wedding

SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son with Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma at OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal's wedding (right). (Image credit: @vijayshekhar/Twitter)

SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son on Tuesday attended the wedding of OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal’s wedding in Delhi. The event witnessed a heavy presence of corporate leaders such as Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Lenskart's Peyush Bansal, and Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy.

Agarwal, 29, tied the knot with Geetansha Sood at Delhi's Taj Palace. It was followed by a reception at a five-star hotel where several business leaders and politicians congratulated the couple. Among them, Shekhar Sharma also showed his gratitude and appreciation towards the billionaire investor Masayoshi Son.



Ultimate joy today, seeing Masa smiling, happy and enjoying his India trip.

Everyone of us had tons of gratitude for his belief and support given to our Startups. pic.twitter.com/pt33w0AwyE

— Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) March 7, 2023

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel took to social media to share pictures of him congratulating Ritesh Agarwal and his bride.

Agarwal had also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his wedding. Last month, the OYO CEO took to Instagram to share photos of himself, his mother, and his fiancée at the Prime Minister's residence. In the photos, the couple were seen touching Modi's feet. Agarwal also draped a shawl around the Prime Minister's shoulders.

"With the blessings of Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modiji, we are all set for a new beginning," he wrote. "Words cannot express the warmth with which he received us."

Born to a Marwari family in Odisha, Agarwal moved to Delhi in 2011 for college. He dropped out of college after two years and was accepted into the Thiel Fellowship program. As one of the winners of the Fellowship, he received a grant of $100,000 which was used to launch OYO in May 2013.

In 2019, he had joked that his mother was worried about his matrimonial prospects, given that he did not have a college degree. “My mom is surely worried that the fact that I don’t have a college degree will impact my chances of finding a bride,” Agarwal had jokingly said during an interview with the Financial Times.

