    Wedding bells for India’s top entrepreneurs: from OYO CEO to PhysicsWallah founder

    From OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal to PhysicsWallah’s Alakh Pandey - here is a look at the Indian entrepreneurs who will tie the knot in the coming weeks.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 21, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST
    Alakh Pandey (L) and Ritesh Agarwal (R) are among the Indian executives tying the knot this year. (Image credits: @shivani_dubey95_/Instagram, @riteshagar/Instagram)

    The coming few weeks will see some of India’s top executives tying the knot. From OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal to PhysicsWallah’s Alakh Pandey – come March and some of the country’s most eligible bachelors will be bachelors no longer. Here is a look at the young Indian entrepreneurs who are getting married in February and March 2023:


    Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of OYO








    Wedding bells will ring for OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal in March this year. The OYO founder and CEO met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his mother and fiancée, on February 18 to present him the invite. Agarwal’s wedding will be followed by a reception at a 5-star hotel in Delhi.

    Agarwal was born to a Marwari family in Odisha. He founded OYO Rooms in 2013, with the money he received from the Thiel Fellowship -- a grant of $100,000 for aspiring entrepreneurs, set up by German-American billionaire Peter Thiel.

    Alakh Pandey, co-founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah

    Alakh Pandey, the co-founder and CEO of edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah, is all set to tie the knot this month. Pandey will marry his Shivani Dubey in late February. The couple had announced their engagement in May 2022. Their wedding will be followed by a reception at a luxury 5-star hotel in Delhi.

    Like Alakh Pandey, Shivani Dubey reportedly belongs to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh too.

    Hemesh Singh, Unacademy co-founder and CTO

    Hemesh Singh is another Indian entrepreneur getting married in February 2023. Hemesh and Kairvi’s wedding is all set to take place this month. The co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Unacademy will host a reception at a 5-star venue in Bengaluru.

