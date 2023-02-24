English
    PhysicsWallah CEO Alakh Pandey marries Shivani Dubey. Pics inside

    PhysicsWallah founder and CEO Alakh Pandey married girlfriend Shivani Dubey in a private ceremony on February 22.

    Sanya Jain
    February 24, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST
    PhysicsWallah CEO Alakh Pandey married Shivani Dubey in a private ceremony (Image credit: @physicswallah/Instagram)

    PhysicsWallah founder and CEO Alakh Pandey married girlfriend Shivani Dubey in a private ceremony on February 22. Pandey shared dreamy pics from their daytime wedding on Instagram yesterday. For his big day, the founder of the edtech unicorn chose an embellished, cream-coloured sherwani. The bride looked radiant in a red lehenga with bridal jewellery.


    In his Instagram caption, Alakh Pandey addressed his students directly, saying it was not possible for him to invite them to the ceremony. He said he was sharing pictures from the wedding as a live telecast would not have looked good either.








    Alakh Pandey and Shivani Dubey’s wedding comes almost a year after they announced their engagement. They had announced their engagement in May 2022, with pictures from the ceremony shared on Instagram.



    The couple will host a grand wedding reception at a five-star hotel in Delhi this weekend.

    Pandey, who hails from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, dropped out of college in his third year to teach physics at an institute in Kanpur. Thus began his journey of teaching, which has today evolved into a successful enterprise.

    Pandey launched a channel called PhysicsWallah in 2014, which grew during the pandemic as demand for online learning also grew.

    Like Alakh Pandey, Shivani Dubey too belongs to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

