OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal invites PM Modi to his wedding. See photos

Ritesh Agarwal will get married in March. (Image credit: Ritesh Agarwal)

OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal, who will get married next month, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 18 to present him the invite.

Agarwal took to Instagram to share photos of himself, his mother and his fiancée at the prime minister's residence.

In the photos, the couple were seen touching Modi's feet. Agarwal also draped a shawl around the prime minister's shoulders.

"With the blessings of Pradhan Mantri @narendramodi ji, we are all set for a new beginning," he wrote. "Words cannot express the warmth with which he received us."





Agarwal mentioned that his mother was inspired by Modi's "vision for women empowerment".

"We were heartened to meet him," Agarwal said. "Thank you for sparing your valuable time & for your good wishes."

Agarwal's wedding will take place sometime in March. After the ceremony, he will host a grand reception in Delhi.

Agarwal founded OYO Rooms in 2013, with the money he received from the Thiel Fellowship -- a grant of $100,000 for aspiring entrepreneurs, set up by German-American billionaire Peter Thiel.

OYO has grown into a multinational hospitality chain, operating 43,000 properties across 80 countries.

Agarwal had told his staff last month the company was expecting revenue of $751 million in FY23.

