App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Smartphone boost: 5 add-ons that will boost your phone experience; number 3 will blow your mind

Five innovative smartphone gadgets you can buy on Amazon.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Smartphones today have become more of a necessity than a luxury. With the increasing demand for smartphones comes increasing demand for smartphone accessories. Manufacturers have realised this and have already begun their R&D.

But the usual doesn’t seem good enough anymore, the year is 2019, and it’s time for the innovative, the cool, and the unique. Here are some accessories that could make your smartphone experience more fruitful:

Merge VR Headset

Merge VR Headset

The headset works with any Android or iOS device and features tons of different VR experiences for you to choose from. These VR Googles perfectly fit the contours of any face for a comfortable VR experience.

related news

Corsair Wireless Charging Mousepad

Corsair MM1000 Qi Wireless Charging Mousepad,

Chargers and mouse mats feature right on top of that list of traditional accessories but say you package them up together in one product. Enter the Corsair MM1000 Qi Wireless Charging Mousepad, a highly-responsive gaming mouse pad that doubles as a wireless charger, letting you charge your phone and game simultaneously.

Monocular Telescope

Monocular Telescope

You’ve all heard of smartphone lenses you can attach on your phone to enhance camera functionality, but what about a smartphone telescope? This lens has the ability to get 40 times closer to objects.

Seawag Waterproof Case

Seawag Universal Waterproof Case

No, this isn’t your average ziplock bag you get at a railway station. Just ask yourself, would you trust one of those bags when taking your phone 25 metres underwater? The Seawag features an airtight seal and is waterproof up to 25 metres. Yes, there more, you can also use your phone for underwater photography or video capture, as your touchscreen is highly usable even when it's in the bag and the transparency of the plastic offers excellent results.

NFC Stickers

NFC StickersNFC stickers are really cool for smart homeowners, and in general as well. All you need do is download the NFC tools application and then drag your phone over a tag to read it. You can then assign a specific function on your smartphone to the sticker. Placing your phone onto the sticker will then trigger the designated function, which could be anything from changing the brightness on your phone to set the alarm. All you need to do is place your phone over the tag.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 11:58 am

tags #smartphone #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.