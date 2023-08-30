Siddaramaiah on becoming chief minister over doctor: 'I did not get medical seat'

Speaking in Mysuru on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah said that he could not pursue medicine because of he did not get a medical seat.

Everyone growing up has aspirations and dreams that they hope to fulfill. However, not everyone manages to fulfill those dreams due to circumstances beyond their control.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that while growing up, he wanted to become a doctor but could not pursue medicine since he could not get a seat in a medical college.

"I always had this desire. But, I did not get a medical seat. If I had got the seat, I would have become a doctor and not chief minister," Siddaramaiah said in Mysuru on Tuesday.

"I too wished to wear an apron and walk around with a stethoscope around my neck," he added.

Siddaramaiah further said that every doctor should have "professional dignity" to ensure no patent dies or experiences suffering due to errors.

"Irrespective of the career trajectories of various individuals, there is no greater achievement than performing the role in their chosen professions with diligence and honesty. Every doctor should have professional dignity to ensure that no patient dies or suffers due to our mistakes," he said.

Siddaramaiah was elected as the chief minister in May after Congress won the state elections. This is his second term as the chief minister after serving the post between 2013 and 2018.

A few days after taking over as the chief minister, Siddaramaiah was present at the farewell ceremony of his grandson, who completed his Class 12 from the Canadian International School in Bengaluru.

