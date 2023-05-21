'I was happy to be part of...': Siddaramaiah attends grandson's Class 12 farewell ceremony

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his grandson's Class 12 farewell ceremony. (Photo credit: twitter.com/ @siddaramaiah)

Newly-elected Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah attended the farewell ceremony of his grandson, who completed his Class 12. The Chief Minister's grandson completed his Class 12 from the Canadian International School in Bengaluru.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Siddaramaiah wrote, "My grandson completed his Class 12 from ⁦ @cisblearns and the school had a organised a farewell for the graduating class of 2023 at the Canadian International School of Bangalore. I was happy to be part of the event and congratulated him for completing his class 12,".



The 75-year-old Congress leader took oath as the new Chief Minister at the Sree Kanteerava stadium on Saturday, after much deliberation persisted over the past week as to who should get the position in the state.

Siddaramaiah eventually won the race between him and DK Shivakumar, who got the post of Deputy Chief Minister. The Congress clinched the state assembly elections in the state earlier this month with a clear majority of 136 votes out of the 224 seats that were available, which ensured that the anti-incumbent nature of governments continued in Karnataka.

Congress' victory in the Karnataka elections comes almost 12 months prior to the general elections in India.

