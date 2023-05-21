Bengaluru hit by heavy rains and hailstorm, users share videos on Twitter

Bengaluru experienced heavy rains and hailstorm on Sunday afternoon (Photo credit: twitter.com/@prakashrokaya82)

Heavy rains and hailstorm lashed Bengaluru on Sunday afternoon, disrupting normal activities for residents in different parts of the Karnataka capital.

Users took to social media to share videos of the severity of rainfall in the city. Here are some of the best reactions:



Not a scene from a disaster film, but very much live scenes of #hailstorm #bengalururain. That was literally breathtaking. @neel_kote pic.twitter.com/xs6WXl1IWZ

— Vijeth (@vijethbalila) May 21, 2023

The arrival of rain in the afternoon left Royal Challengers Bangalore fans on Twitter worried. The Faf du Plessis-led franchise play their last league game of IPL 2023 on Sunday evening against Gujarat Titans and need a win to qualify for The Playoffs, later this week.



God, remember you are playing with his Future #bengalururain pic.twitter.com/a5pWl8qtqF

— King Kariya (@KingKariyaa) May 21, 2023