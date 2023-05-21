Bengaluru hit by heavy rains and hailstorm, users share videos on Twitter

Heavy rains and hailstorm lashed Bengaluru on Sunday afternoon, disrupting normal activities for residents in different parts of the Karnataka capital.
Users took to social media to share videos of the severity of rainfall in the city. Here are some of the best reactions:
Hail #bengalururainpic.twitter.com/sUNoA8nDNJ
— Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy (@DrDeepakKrishn1) May 21, 2023
Heavy rains continue in #Bengaluru. Pre-Monsoon showers. #bengalururain pic.twitter.com/cCmmEl8RAD
— Pooja Prasanna (@PoojaPrasanna4) May 21, 2023
Bengaluru crowd: It is very sunny this summer.
Bengaluru Weather: hold my coffee#bengalururain #bangalorerains #bengaluru #bangalore #rains pic.twitter.com/n3CLIFwj4O
— shaiksha (@shaik_says) May 21, 2023
Bengaluru rain always surprises the people. It was a normal day till 3pm. And suddenly This happened#bangalorerain #bengalururain pic.twitter.com/6205YvwBku
— Prakash Rokaya (@prakashrokaya82) May 21, 2023
Not a scene from a disaster film, but very much live scenes of #hailstorm #bengalururain. That was literally breathtaking. @neel_kote pic.twitter.com/xs6WXl1IWZ
— Vijeth (@vijethbalila) May 21, 2023
#bengalururainpic.twitter.com/zB4lY3lAgnRains leave RCB fans worried
— Lusan Das (@daslusan) May 21, 2023
The arrival of rain in the afternoon left Royal Challengers Bangalore fans on Twitter worried. The Faf du Plessis-led franchise play their last league game of IPL 2023 on Sunday evening against Gujarat Titans and need a win to qualify for The Playoffs, later this week.
God, remember you are playing with his Future #bengalururain pic.twitter.com/a5pWl8qtqF
— King Kariya (@KingKariyaa) May 21, 2023
Situation at Chinnaswamy Stadium right now.. hope the rain god shows some mercy. hope it stops by 6pm and rest our best underground drying system will take care.. #RCBvGT #bengalururain pic.twitter.com/xISXKZXjzQ
— Vinay Gowda (@v_nayk) May 21, 2023