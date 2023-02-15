Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to Virat Kohli's 'Pathaan' dance moves. Watch

A video of the cricketers grooving to the steps of a song from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' is now viral.

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been riding a high after the stunning box office success of Pathaan, recently reacted to a video of Virat Kohli doing some of the actor's moves from a song from the blockbuster.

Responding to a fan's tweet with the clip, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!!"



They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!! https://t.co/q1aCmZByDu

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

Pathaan has raised Rs 901 crore gross at the worldwide box office. According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the Siddharth Anand directorial raised Rs 5.90 crore net in India on its third Friday. "The total worldwide gross is an incredible Rs 901 crore (India gross : Rs 558.40 crore, overseas: Rs 342.60 crore)" the studio said in a press note.

YRF said the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has become the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli began to trend on social media after he drove to Arun Jaitley Stadium -- earlier known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium -- in Delhi before India vs Australia 2nd Test.

It will be Kohli's first international game in Delhi since an ODI he played in the state way back in March 2019. "A long drive towards the stadium in Delhi after ages. Such a nostalgic feeling," Kohli wrote on Instagram.

