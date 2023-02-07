English
    Virat Kohli tweets about 'sad feeling of losing new phone'. Zomato responds

    "Nothing beats the sad feeling of losing your new phone without even unboxing it," Virat Kohli wrote.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 07, 2023 / 03:47 PM IST
    While some Twitter users said they could relate to Virat Kohli's predicament, others suspected it to be a warm-up for a brand endorsement. (Image credit: @virat.kohli?Instagram)

    Virat Kohli on Tuesday revealed that he was upset after losing a new phone that he had not even unboxed. While he asked Twitter users in jest if anyone among them had seen it, thousands responded. Among them was food delivery company Zomato, who offered a temporary "solution" to ease the situation.


    "Nothing beats the sad feeling of losing your new phone without even unboxing it. Has anyone seen it?" Virat Kohli tweeted. And Zomato responded with a reference to his wife Anushka Sharma: "Feel free to order ice cream from bhabhi's phone if that will help."

    Soon, electronics retailer Croma also jumped into the bandwagon.