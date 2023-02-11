English
    Box office: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' is still going strong. Could the 1000 Crore Club be within reach?

    Aamir Khan was the first Bollywood star to enter the 100 Crore, 200 Crore and 300 Crore Clubs. Shah Rukh Khan could be the first in the Bollywood/Hindi 500 Crore Club.

    Joginder Tuteja
    February 11, 2023 / 09:33 PM IST
    Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan'.

    In another huge week for Pathaan, the YRF picture starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham made almost Rs 100 crore in ticket sales in Week 2 since its release.


    After the first extended week of nine days had closed at Rs 364.15 crore from Indian theatres alone, the second week added Rs 94.75 crore more to take the India total to Rs 458.90 crore. Globally, the film has already made over Rs 900 crore. Pathaan released in theatres on January 25, 2023 - a Wednesday.