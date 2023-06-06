Sequoia Capital's Shailendra Singh has a Twitter handle request as company splits into 3

Shailendra J Singh is the Managing Director or Sequoia Capital, now Peak XV Partners in India. (Image: peakxv.com)

Sequoia Capital's Managing Director Shailendra J Singh recently took to Twitter seeking assistance with a seemingly mundane task: changing his Twitter handle. However, Singh's predicament stemmed from the big announcement that Sequoia Capital is splitting into three separate entities, with the India and Southeast Asia division being called “Peak XV Partners”. His current handle is @singh_sequoia, and it seems he wants to update it to the recent name.

In a tweet, he reached out to the official accounts of Twitter and Twitter Support, requesting their help. “Hey @twitter @twittersupport pls help, I need to change my twitter ID but it says my account is in review,” Singh wrote.

One Twitter user had a valid question. “What would it be? peak_singh or singh_peak?” he asked in the comments.



hey @twitter @twittersupport pls help, i need to change my twitter ID but it says my account is in review :) — Shailendra J Singh (@singh_sequoia) June 6, 2023

The three entities emerging from the split are Sequoia Capital in the United States and Europe, HongShan in China, and Peak XV Partners in India and Southeast Asia. Shailendra Singh will continue to lead the newly rebranded Peak XV Partners, which will operate as an independent firm.

The firm will manage an impressive $9.2 billion across 13 funds and utilize $2.5 billion of uninvested capital to fuel its investments in promising startups.

Singh expressed his enthusiasm for the new beginning, stating, "The firm will continue to be led by the present leadership team. It will continue to invest from the recently raised set of funds."

He emphasized that the restructuring would unlock boundless global opportunities and create enhanced value for founders and limited partners. Singh also assured stakeholders that the transformation would not disrupt the firm's approach to managing its portfolio relationships, emphasizing their unwavering commitment to supporting entrepreneurs.

The strategic move of three separate entities comes as a result of the firm's expansive portfolio, which has grown to such an extent that territorial conflicts have arisen. By dividing its operations based on geographical regions, Sequoia Capital aims to address these conflicts while providing more tailored support to its portfolio companies.

Under its new identity, Peak XV Partners will continue its investment activities across various stages, including seed, venture, and growth. The firm's portfolio will span a wide range of sectors, including SaaS, AI, developer tools, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, climate tech, fintech, healthtech, and consumer-focused ventures.

"The firm remains committed as ever to help audacious founders build iconic companies that can be regional and global category leaders," Peak XV said in a statement.

Sequoia Capital splits into three entities: India, China, US to operate independently

Over the past 17 years, the firm has raised 13 funds and invested in more than 400 startups. Among its notable achievements, over 50 companies in its portfolio have reached valuations of $1 billion or more. The firm has also facilitated 19 initial public offerings and participated in numerous successful mergers and acquisitions, resulting in $4.5 billion in realized exits.