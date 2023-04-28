After Hema Malini, Sara Ali Khan travels in Mumbai metro to beat the traffic

Sara Ali Khan traveling in the Mumbai metro. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video story posted on instagram.com/saraalikhan95).

Traffic situation at peak hours can be bad in several tier-1 cities, across India. Under such circumstances, the general public is looking for ways to beat the traffic and ensure they reach their destinations faster.

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan was the latest to try and beat the traffic as she took the Mumbai metro and posted a story on the same on Instagram. In the video story, the actor was seen wearing a white kurta and waving to the camera.

"Mumbai meri jaan. Didn't think I would be in Mumbai metro before you guys," she captioned the video and tagged actor Aditya Roy Kapur and director Anurag Basu, with whom she is working on a movie.

Khan is not the first actor to take the metro while traveling between locations. Earlier in April, veteran actress Hema Malini also took the metro and expressed happiness about taking the ride.

"I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience. Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was! True, we went through tough times during the construction, but worth it! Clean, fast and was in Juhu in 1/2 hr (sic).

"After my metro experience, decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu & that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me! In the metro with the public (sic)," she wrote on Twitter.

