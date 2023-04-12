Hema Malini takes Mumbai Metro, auto to beat traffic

Actor-politician Hema Malini takes public transport in Mumbai (Image credit: @dreamgirlhema/Twitter)

Actor Hema Malini left her security staff and other commuters amazed when she ditched her car to travel by the Mumbai Metro, and then took an autorickshaw to her house.

In a series of Twitter posts shared yesterday, Hema Malini revealed that she travelled from Dahisar to Juhu via the Mumbai Metro to beat the city’s notorious traffic jams. She said the journey via metro took half-an-hour, as opposed to the two hours it took her to reach Dahisar by car.

“Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was!” she wrote, sharing pictures that show her at the station and posing for pictures with fans.



I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience.Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was!True, we went thro tough times during the constr, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hr pic.twitter.com/2OZPMtORCu

— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 11, 2023

In another video, surprised commuters were seen approaching the veteran actor to take selfies with her inside the train. Malini happily posed with all the commuters who wanted a picture with her.

Once she got off at DN Nagar Metro Station, Malini took an autorickshaw to her house. “Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me!” she wrote.



After my metro experience, decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu & that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me!

In the metro with the public pic.twitter.com/Whr7mOIRM8

— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 11, 2023



Instances of celebrities taking public transport are rare enough that they make the news, but not completely unheard of. For the promotion of his film Raees, Shah Rukh Khan travelled by train from Mumbai to Delhi in 2017. A year before that, it was Sanjay Dutt who hopped onto an autorickshaw to go back home after a night-out in Mumbai.

More recently, stars like Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Vidya Balan have been spotted using trains, autos and taxis as promotional stunts for their films.