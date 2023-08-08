What is ALS, the disease that claimed actor Sandra Bullock's partner Bryan Randall's life?

Sandra Bullock had described Bryan Randall as the 'love of her life'.

Photographer Bryan Randall, the long-time partner of Hollywood actor Sandra Bullock, died on Saturday at the age of 57, following an arduous three-year struggle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a debilitating neurodegenerative disorder.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5th Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a 3-year battle with ALS," expressed Bullock and the bereaved family in a statement tendered to The New York Post on Monday.

The family further shared, "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

The family requested privacy as they cope with the loss.

Randall and Bullock first met in 2015 and he photographed the Oscar winner’s son, Louis, at a birthday celebration. Bullock described Randall as "the love of my life," on a talk show and spoke of their relationship, stating, "I don't want to say do it how I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and a devoted mother."



Bullock has two adopted children and Randall is survived by his biological daughter. The couple co-parented the three children.

Randall’s photography focused on children's portraits, outdoor vistas, high-fashion modeling, even gracing the pages of Vogue Paris.

What is ALS?

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is an affliction that attacks nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, progressively robbing individuals of basic daily bodily abilities. The average lifespan for ALS patients is brief, usually ranging from two to five years from diagnosis.

Symptoms

The neurological disorder that primarily targets motor neurons, leading to muscle weakness, atrophy, and eventual paralysis. Its symptoms often begin subtly, with patients experiencing muscle twitching, cramps, and gradual loss of motor control.

As the disease progresses, individuals may face difficulties in speech, swallowing, and even breathing, ultimately leading to severe disability and shortened life expectancy.

Cause

While the exact cause of ALS remains elusive, a combination of genetic and environmental factors is believed to play a role in its development. Around 5-10% of cases are considered familial, resulting from specific genetic mutations, while the majority are considered sporadic, with no clear genetic predisposition.

Researchers are actively investigating the interplay between genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors to better understand the disease's origin.

Treatment and cure

ALS has long been a challenging condition to manage, but recent developments are offering some treatment like stem cell therapy, gene therapy among others.

A definitive cure for ALS still remains a long-term goal.