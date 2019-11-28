Samsung Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A70s and other smartphones get price cut

Multiple Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones have received a price drop in India. The list of smartphones includes the entry-level Galaxy A10s and the upper mid-range Galaxy A70s. The price drop can be availed through both online and offline stores, depending upon the smartphone.

Galaxy A10s new price and specifications

The Galaxy A10s, which was launched for Rs 9,499 for the 2GB + 32GB variant, has received a Rs 500 price cut and now retails for Rs 8,999, reported Mahesh Telecom. The 3GB + 32GB variant is now available for Rs 9,999, down from its launch price of Rs 10,499.

Galaxy A10s features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, a 2.0GHz octa-core processor, 13MP f/1.8 + 2MP dual rear cameras, 8MP front camera, and a 4,000 mAh battery.

Galaxy A20s new price and specifications

The Galaxy A20s with 3GB + 32GB storage now starts at Rs 11,999 in offline stores, matching its online price. The price cut was reported by 91Mobiles. Samsung Galaxy A20s was available in offline stores for Rs 12,900.

The 4GB + 64GB is listed at Rs 13,999 on the Samsung India website.

Galaxy A20s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, Snapdragon 450 SoC, triple-cameras with a 13MP f/1.8 + 8MP f/2.2 + 5MP f/2.2 sensor setup, an 8MP front camera, and a 4,000 mAh battery.

Galaxy A30s new price and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A30s is now available in offline stores for Rs 15,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. Launched for Rs 16,999, the smartphone had previously received an online price drop of Rs 1,000.

Galaxy A30s specifications include a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display, Exynos 7904 chipset, 25MP f/1.7 + 5MP f/2.2 + 8MP f/2.2 triple-camera setup, 16MP f/2.0 front camera, 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Galaxy A50s new price and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A50s can be bought offline for Rs 19,999. For the price, customers would get 4GB + 64GB storage. The 6GB + 128GB variant can be bought for Rs 21,999.

Galaxy A50s features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, Exynos 9611 octa-core processor, triple-cameras with 48MP + 8MP + 5MP sensor setup, 32MP front camera, 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Galaxy A70s new price and specifications

Galaxy A70s with 6GB + 128GB storage matches its online price of Rs 28,999 in offline stores. The smartphone with 6GB RAM was sold offline for Rs 31,000. The 8GB + 128GB model is also available for Rs 30,999 in offline and online stores.